In the past, I always believed I could never have enough swimsuits. But while I was busy buying the most viral bikini, I was failing to stock up on beach cover-ups. Newsflash: Don’t be like me! Cover-ups are an integral part of your summer wardrobe, and the best ones are incredibly versatile. (If you’ve ever gone straight from the beach to dinner while on vacation, you know what I mean.)

TL;DR, a solid cover-up should be something you’d wear around the house or out to dinner, not just something you throw on to go down to the beach. Take my advice and invest in an adaptable cover-up to take your summer wardrobe to the next level. Ahead, you’ll find 16 incredible options that you’ll want to wear through summer and beyond!

1. From the Beach to the Bar: The sweet eyelet trim on this Blooming Jelly cover-up dress adds an elegant touch that makes it acceptable for relaxing seaside dinners or happy hours!

2. So Many Choices! When you’re unsure of what to wear, this waist-cinching Ekouaer cover-up dress will be a trusty fallback. With over 3o color options to choose from, you’ll be able to find a hue that speaks to your personality!

3. Easy Breezy: Matching short sets are going to be everywhere this summer, whether you’re relaxing poolside or out and about. We recommend choosing an airy design in a bright color to emulate the carefree vibes of the season — like this button-up set from Fixmatti, which comes in green, aquamarine, light purple and more!

4. Crocheted Magic: Look like an off-duty model in this beautifully crocheted two-piece. The scalloped edges add a feminine detail we haven’t seen in similar styles.

5. Welcome to the Tropics: Strapless cover-up dresses are a dime a dozen, though few are made with patterns as fun as this option from Venus. The vintage floral pattern was made to be worn in the Caribbean!

6. Bling Bling! Whether you choose to wear this cover-up to the beach or the club (you could totally do both), you’ll dazzle when the sun . . . or lights . . . flicker across the sequins.

7. Better than Loungewear: This casual Venus romper is so comfortable, you may be tempted to replace all of your pajamas (yes, really!).

8. You Fooled Me! If I saw you traipsing down the street in this Cupshe dress, I wouldn’t even guess it was a cover-up!

9. Pop of Color: The vibrant crocheted bodice on this Raviya cover-up will brighten up your mood, regardless of whether you wear it poolside, on the beach or out to dinner!

10. Versatility at Its Finest: This metallic sheath cover-up is like two dresses in one — you can wear the tie in the back for an elegant boat-neck frock, or you can tie it in the front for some fun and flirty vibes!

11. Preppy Vibes! Go from the pool to a fancy country club dinner in a flash when you have this Tommy Bahama Cover-Up Dress on hand. Between the tiered design and the fun little tassels, you’ll look like a rich New England mom without even trying.

12. For All Ages: You could have a cute mother-daughter matching moment in this Sea Level shift dress. The relaxed style looks incredible on all body types, no matter what life stage you’re in!

13. For the Adventurers: If you like to hike to remote beach destinations, this cover-up is a must have! The elastic waist still stay nice and secure while the pockets are super functional too. Plus, there’s no denying it’s super cute!

14. Make a Statement: The bold, summery pattern on this cover-up jumpsuit will make you easy to spot on the beach or at the bar!

15. Just Like Magic: Not feeling a strapless look one day? No problem. This Feelin’ Fancy Romper can convert to a one-shoulder look in seconds!

16. Slip Dress! A pretty slip dress that doubles as a beach cover-up? Sign Us up!