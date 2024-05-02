Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’ve already secured your rich mom vacation and resort-style fashion, you’re probably looking for a pair of similarly luxe summer sandals to match. However, a smart rich mom knows that you don’t need to splurge on a pair of sandals you can only wear a few times. The best option is to find a timeless and sophisticated pair of sandals that can seamlessly pair with everything from dresses, to skirts, to jeans.

No matter what you pair them with, the Sofft Noella Flat Sandals from Zappos will channel rich mom energy and elevate any outfit instantly. They can be used for all sorts of occasions, whether you want to pack them for a trip, wear them for date nights or even wear them to work. They can be worn for more formal occasions, whether that be with a flowy dress for a baby shower or even with a work dress for an important meeting in the office. However, they can also be dressed down with jeans for casual happy hour drinks or a pair of shorts for a picnic.

Get the Sofft Noella Flat Sandals for just $110 at Zappos!

What gives these sandals their rich mom energy is their sophisticated and stylish design. They feature a luxe leather fabric on the straps and sole, gold buckle details and a double-strap upper. Their chic design, however, does not take away from their comfort, as they feature a cushioned EVA insole and a contoured design.

They come in three neutral leather shades — all of which are rich mom-worthy — from black, to white and even tan. They sit a little on the pricier end at Zappos, coming in at $110, however, these are the type of sandals that we like to call a wardrobe investment piece, thanks to their versatile design and quality construction. We know these are going to be the shoes rich moms everywhere will want to reach for all summer long!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Sofft here, and don’t forget to check out Zappos’s Sale section for more great finds!