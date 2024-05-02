Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As a fashion shopping writer, it’s my literal job to find hidden fashion gems on the internet. However, considering they’re hidden, they’re not always easy to spot. Well, I just recently found one that’s under the radar but secretly selling like crazy — and I need to share it with the world.
The fashion gem that I speak of is the Mangmao Tie Front Peplum Babydoll Top. When I say under the radar, I mean that it’s not yet an Amazon bestseller, nor does it have a lot of reviews — and yet it’s still selling in droves. In fact, in just the last month, over 1,000 of these tops have been purchased — and I’m snagging one now, because I know it’s bound to sell out.
Get the Mangmao Tie Front Peplum Babydoll Top for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.
Though it’s still under wraps, I can understand why so many people are buying this top. It’s the same reasons I want it too: It’s stylish, timeless and also affordable. It has such a free-flowing feminine feel that I think is bound to be a cool-girl staple of the summer. This is thanks to its cute design, which features three bow closures on the front, a babydoll silhouette, puff sleeves and a flared hem.
Another reason this top is so popular is because it’s a lookalike for another viral designer top from the brand Ganni. If you search “Ganni ribbon top” on TikTok, you’ll see several viral videos like this one, with users styling the top in their own way. And while the designer version of the top is $195, this Amazon version is only $20, which is much easier to fit into the budget.
I’m starting out with getting the top in the white version, but I’m positive that I’ll be back for more. Other cute (and equally viral) colors are leopard print, pink stripe and green stripe, but it also comes in a few other solid colors too in case those aren’t quite your style. The top is still in stock now, but I fear it’s about to be flying off the shelves soon. I’m getting mine before it’s gone — and you can too for just $20 on Amazon.
