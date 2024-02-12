17 Rich Mom Resort Styles to Get You Ready for Spring Break

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Daydreaming about warm weather? Same! Even out here in Southern California, it’s been cold and rainy lately. We’re ready for some fun in the sun! Spring break is only one month away, so it’s time to start shopping for all your vacation outfits! Even if you’re not heading out on a tropical trip, you can save these looks for the summer.

Rich mom fashion is more about a state of mind than a luxury lifestyle. You don’t need to own a private jet or a yacht to dress like a rich mom on holiday! We rounded up 17 resort-style pieces that will emulate this elevated aesthetic without breaking the bank. Fake it ’til you make it!

Cover-Ups

1. Keep it classic with this long-sleeve belted cover-up dress from L*SPACE that you’ll wear for years to come — just $161!

2. Crochet all day! Shoppers say this long-sleeve beach dress is “comfortable and flattering” — originally $50, now just $34!

3. This striped long-sleeve maxi shirt dress looks like something a Hamptons mom would wear — just $27!

4. We can definitely see a rich mom rocking this Solid and Striped black eyelet tunic — just $178!

Beach Bags

5. Sunrise, Suntan, Sunset! Rinse and repeat. This cheeky tote by btb Los Angeles is too cute — just $108!

6. The last straw! This straw bag with circular top handles is such a trendy tote — originally $135, now just $67!

7. This clear and colorful vinyl tote bag by Kurt Geiger London is giving Miami beach vibes — just $195!

8. Pretend you’re a character on The White Lotus with this black-and-white patterned tote that looks like a designer bag — just $24!

9. Going green! This lime green terry cloth beach bag from actress Shay Mitchell‘s BEIS brand is perfect for a pool party — originally $128, now just $73!

Sandals

10. Live the good life (la dolce vita!) in these Dolce Vita raffia block heels — originally $125, now just $119!

11. You would never know that these strappy heeled sandals are from Amazon! Choose from 37 different colors (seriously!) — originally $55, now just $31!

12. These Sam Edelman woven slides just scream vacation — just $130!

13. Available in a variety of shades, from gold to red, these Katy Perry flat bow sandals are adorable and versatile — just $79!

Dresses

14. Take this floral strapless maxi dress by Tiare Hawaii from the beach to the bar — originally $125, now just $118!

15. When we’re on vacation, we just want to wear loose, flowy dresses. Available in white, black and blue, this tiered midi dress by Seafolly features side pockets and a smocked bodice — just $168!

16. We’re shocked that this gorgeous sundress from Revolve currently costs less than $100! From the cutout front to the tie back, it’s no wonder reviewers rave that this maxi dress is “perfect for vacation” — just $85!

17. Farm Rio is the quintessential resort-style designer brand! And this blue floral maxi is the vacay dress of our dreams — just $285!

