Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of year again when many of Us hit the road. Fun spring break adventures transition into wedding season and family-friendly trips once the school year ends. When you’re on the go, it’s important to look fabulous and feel comfortable. Opting for the viral rich mom aesthetic is a great way to prioritize style and comfort.

There’s no denying it, you can’t go too far without hearing about the viral trend and seeing photos of celebs who rock it. It’s all about combining luxurious high-end styles without paying the hefty price tag. From linen shorts to airport-approved two-piece sets, we’ve got you covered with 16 rich mom vacation essentials you need for your next trip. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Boho chic-inspired crochet shirt is so versatile you can wear it with everything from cut-off denim shorts to airy maxi skirts — just $37!

2. Coquette Queen: Add a little romance to your vacation attire with the help of this flowy spaghetti strap dress. The backless design and tiered skirt add the perfect touch — just $37!

3. Elevated Shorts: If you love shorts, but you’re looking for a dressier style than traditional denim, snag Abercrombie & Fitch’s Tailored-Linen Blend Shorts. They look so dressy and cute. You can even wear them into the office — just $70!

4. Sophisticated Slay: Get ready to turn heads everywhere you go in this stunning jumpsuit. The luxurious linen fabric and one-shoulder design elevate this refined number — just $40!

5. Mad About Maxis: Are you a fashionista who prioritizes comfort first? Snag this flattering three-pack maxi dress set. Each set features a mash-up of unique shades — just $38!

6. Tropical Vibes: These Vince Camuto trousers feature a classy floral print design, effortlessly nailing vacation style — just $79!

7. Casual Cutie: Looking for something to wear on a down day when your plans are free? Snag this cozy two-piece short set — just $27!

8. Dive In: Get ready to make a splash in this stunning one-piece swimsuit. Along with chic straps and modest cut-outs, this bestseller offers stomach control for an ultra-flattering fit — just $36!

9. Covered Up: Whether you’re lounging on the beach or relaxing aboard a luxurious yacht, you’ll feel comfortable and cute in this crochet cover-up dress — just $30!

10. Boss Babe: You’ll look sophisticated and refined in this stunning two-piece set. You can wear it while traveling or throw it on to grab a meal — just $46!

11. Shopper’s Pick: In case you were wondering, yes, you definitely need to pack a pair of espadrilles for your next vacation. Celebs like Katie Holmes have been spotted in them recently, so you don’t want to miss out. These bestsellers are a comfy style that you can dress up with fancy dresses or wear with linen shorts for a more casual look — just $41!

12. On The Go: If you plan on hitting the gym or going on fun excursions, snag this trendy lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag to keep all of your essential items safe — just $38!

13. Luxurious Lookalike: You can’t go wrong with a pair of casual sandals while vacationing. These Amazon The Drop flats look just like a similar style by a luxury designer, but it cost way less — just $24!

14. All Shade: No vacation is complete without a pair of sunglasses. This trendy four-piece set features rectangle-shaped glasses that call back to the late ’90s and Y2K — just $17!

15. Organized Vibes: Make sure all of your belongings fit comfortably in your suitcase, courtesy of this packing cube set — originally $25, now just $17!

16. Last But Not Least: This bestselling digital camera will help capture all of your special moments — originally $54, now just $50!