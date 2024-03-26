Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter what season it is, Katie Holmes is always inspiring Us with her classic-chic style. This spring is no different. Holmes is bringing a long-loved spring shoe trend back this season — and we are totally here for it.

The former Dawson’s Creek star stepped out in New York City on March 21 in her usual relaxed yet stylish vibe. She wore a classic spring outfit consisting of a cozy sweater, belted trousers, structured tote and our favorite spring shoe: wedge espadrilles. One thing we love about Holmes is that she consistently wears a mix of designer and affordable items, and this outfit is just the same. Her wedge espadrille heels from Franco Sarto come in at just $115 on Zappos, which means we can get her style without breaking the bank.

Get the Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Heel Sandals for just $115 at Zappos!

A timeless spring-to-summer style, these espadrilles have a braided jute wrapping on the heel, which gives them a relaxed look. Matching her neutral black and beige outfit, they have a subtle yet chic color-blocking design. The back of the heel and the strap are a dark black, the toe strap being tan. The toe, ankle and heel strap also have a beige lining, which adds an extra level of neutral detail and subtly encloses the straps.

With their wedge design, these heels are frankly more comfortable than most other styles out there. Adding to their comfort is a cushioned footbed that’s sure to help keep your feet pain-free, even when you have to be on them all day. They also have a buckle closure along the ankle strap to help keep them in place, plus a durable leather and suede construction.

Wear these shoes Holmes-style this spring by pairing them with a cozy sweater, oversized trousers and a tote bag. Or put your own spin on the style by wearing them with a spring dress, skirt or even a pair of jeans. You can shop these shoes in sizes 6-12. They also come in another colorway, which features similar jute wrapping but with denim straps. If you love them, we suggest you act fast before they start selling out on Zappos!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Heel Sandals for just $115 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Franco Sarto here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!

