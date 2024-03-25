Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love the look of luxury? There’s something about the bold logos, sharp lines, high-quality fabrics and simple styles of luxury clothing that seduce fashionistas far and wide. But while most Us would love to be decked out in Gucci and Prada all day long, we’re unfortunately limited by the elephant in the room: price.

Don’t tell anyone, but we cracked the code to get the look without the price tag. All it takes is some careful shopping to find items that look expensive but are shockingly affordable. If you’ve had your eyes on a high-end pair of slide sandals lately but don’t want to sell a kidney, we found a designer-looking pair that will give you the yacht-wife energy you seek. Plus, they’re probably much more comfortable than their real designer counterparts!

These slide sandals have a thick one-strap design that makes them look luxe, especially since the strap has “Paris” etched in front and center. You’ll love the contrast of the tan and black shades! The simple design and neutral colors give these sandals a sophisticated look that will go with any outfit you dream up.

Not only do these look luxurious, but they feel like it too! A four-millimeter cushioned latex sole and soft lining on the inside of the strap ensure each step feels like walking on clouds. A molded thermoplastic rubber outsole adds even more cushioning to every step — quite honestly, you may never want to take these off!

These sandals couldn’t be easier to style, especially because you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. For nicer spring and summer occasions, try wearing these sandals with a maxi dress and a jean jacket or with a top and skirt. You can also pair them with white jeans and a blouse (after Labor Day, of course!) for outdoor barbeques, picnics and birthday parties.

If you’re planning to wear them around the house, we love the look of these sandals with a matching lounge set — velour if you have it! These are also perfect to slip on for a quick coffee run, errand or walk to the mailbox. No matter how you style them, you’ll be comfy, confident and put together…just make sure your toes are painted!

The slide sandals come in four different colors, all of which abide by the bold, neutral and versatile standards. They would make a great gift for the fashionista who loves the finer things in life, so grab a pair for yourself, your bestie and maybe your mom…no, definitely your mom!

See it: Get the Dream Pairs Slip On Jacquard Braided Fashion Slides for $23 (originally $33) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

