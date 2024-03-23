These Classic Levi’s Shorts Are My New Spring Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, which means it’s time to round up all your body-freeing and ultra-comfy pieces to brave the upcoming warm weather! Whether you fancy sleeveless tops or leg-showcasing shorts, you should find your spring 2024 wardrobe staples now! Are you looking for some new additions? I found my favorite pair of neutral shorts — and they’re 71% off right now on Amazon! (Also, Amazon is having a Big Spring Sale that include savings across categories like fashion, beauty, home and tech. But the deals end on March 25, so hurry!)

The Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts are the perfect spring gem to add to your rotation. They use 100% cotton for a breathable and sturdy option. Also, these have a raw edge hem for an added fashion element, and they stop right above the top of the thighs.

Get the Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts for $15 at Amazon!

To style this neutral pair of shorts, you could pair them with a cute graphic T-shirt and sneakers for a sporty, athletic vibe that works for any moment. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy blouse and sandals for a relaxed ensemble that would work for running errands or a fun, hectic vacation. Further, this option comes in 40 colors — we love the light indigo and dark indigo variations — and has a 23 to 33 size range.

While reviewing and discussing these shorts, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “These are some of my favorite shorts I have bought in a while. The more rigid fit helps hold everything in, and they are still somehow comfortable.” Another reviewer noted, “I love these shorts! These are my go-to summer shorts. They look good with pretty much everything!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of shorts to wear for any upcoming warm-weather event, get this classic option from Levi’s while they’re on sale!

See it: Get the Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts for $15 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more from Levi's here, and don't forget to scope out Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!