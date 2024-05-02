This Denim Bodycon Suit Will Have All Eyes on You This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You might think that jeans are only for pants or skirts. But it’s oh so much more than that. You can cover yourself head to toe in denim, and it’s a super serve. Especially if you style it right. And you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to do just that. There are plenty of full-body denim dresses that may look the part, but they’re exorbitantly expensive or don’t hit just right, you know. So that’s when you need a boilersuit!

Related: 16 Denim Pieces That Will Complete Your Summer Wardrobe When it comes to summer denim staples, jean shorts are probably the first thing that come to mind — but they’re far from the only warm weather must-have. A well-rounded summer wardrobe has an array of denim pieces, including shirts, skirts, jackets and even shoes (yes, really!). You see, denim isn’t just the supporting clothing — […]

Yes, that’s right – or you might call it coveralls. Either way, this particular one is just $19 at Walmart. The Celebrity Pink Slim Fit Boilersuit is an affordable outfit that you might not think is super versatile at a glance, but if you give it a chance, it just might become your whole personality. This chic one-piece outfit makes getting dressed for the day super easy. Just unbutton it and shimmy into this slim-fitting jean look and you’re done for the day. It even has an elastic waistband to cinch you in a little more for a feminine waist!

Get the Celebrity Pink Slim Fit Boilersuit for just $19 at Walmart!

It’s super soft, clings to your curves, and has two pockets so you can carry everything you need. It covers you up if you need a reprieve from the cold, but if you need to wear it with a tight tank top or crop top, you can do that too and leave the buttons undone for a sexy peekaboo look. And how cute is it from behind with the fun collar popped all the way up?

Get the Celebrity Pink Slim Fit Boilersuit for just $19 at Walmart!

This might be one of the cutest outfits we’ve ever seen where denim is concerned. And for less than $20, which is more than you’ll pay for most pairs of jeans, you really can’t go wrong here. Give it a try at this price, and see if it doesn’t slowly start taking over your wardrobe. We’ve got a sneaking suspicion that it just might.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Celebrity Pink Slim Fit Boilersuit for just $19 at Walmart!