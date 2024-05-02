11 Little White Dresses to Wear in Warm Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We made it to May! In less than a month, we’ll be celebrating the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend. But if you ask Us, it’s never too early to start shopping for white dresses!

Whether you’re a bride, a grad or just a gal who loves The Sound of Music (“Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes…”), you need this classic piece in your closet.

And white dresses are especially trendy this season! So, all the more reason to add this essential to your wardrobe. Below are 11 styles that will flatter your figure without breaking the bank.

ASTR the Label Shelby Dress

Featuring puff sleeves and an open back, this midi dress is equal parts sophisticated and seductive. Get you a frock that does both!

Was $76 You Save 13% On Sale: $66 See It!

Midi Corset Dress

This corset dress looks super similar to the popular House of CB style! Cinch your waist and contour your curves with this milkmaid midi.

$52.00 See It!

Heathyoga Tennis Dress

After seeing Challengers over the weekend, we want to live in tennis gear 24/7. This athletic dress is flattering and functional — and the white fabric isn’t see-through!

Was $40 You Save 15% On Sale: $34 See It!

Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Dress

Puff sleeves? Yes, please! Take this tiered midi from day to night.

$53.00 See It!

Pretty Garden Strapless Dress

Once the weather starts warming up, this strapless number will keep you cool in style!

$51.00 See It!

Merokeety One-Shoulder Tiered Dress

One-shoulder wonder! From the smocked bodice to the side slit, this dress is a dream.

$46.00 See It!

Zesica Tiered Halter Midi Dress

Calling all brides! We just found the perfect dress for your rehearsal dinner.

Was $55 You Save 40% On Sale: $33 See It!

Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress

Dress up for date night in this form-fitting ribbed midi dress! Looks luxe.

$40.00 See It!

Blooming Jelly Beach Cover-Up Dress

Vacay vibes! This beach cover-up dress is too cute.

Was $36 You Save 17% On Sale: $30 See It!

Zesica Smocked Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

Easy-breezy! Go from a picnic to a pool party in this tie-strap midi dress.

Was $60 You Save 45% On Sale: $33 See It!

The Drop One-Shoulder Tiered Dress

This one-shoulder tiered dress by The Drop is comfy-chic! Plus, it comes with POCKETS.

Was $70 You Save 20% On Sale: $56 See It!