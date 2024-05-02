11 Little White Dresses to Wear in Warm Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We made it to May! In less than a month, we’ll be celebrating the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend. But if you ask Us, it’s never too early to start shopping for white dresses!
Whether you’re a bride, a grad or just a gal who loves The Sound of Music (“Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes…”), you need this classic piece in your closet.
And white dresses are especially trendy this season! So, all the more reason to add this essential to your wardrobe. Below are 11 styles that will flatter your figure without breaking the bank.
ASTR the Label Shelby Dress
Featuring puff sleeves and an open back, this midi dress is equal parts sophisticated and seductive. Get you a frock that does both!
Midi Corset Dress
This corset dress looks super similar to the popular House of CB style! Cinch your waist and contour your curves with this milkmaid midi.
Heathyoga Tennis Dress
After seeing Challengers over the weekend, we want to live in tennis gear 24/7. This athletic dress is flattering and functional — and the white fabric isn’t see-through!
Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Dress
Puff sleeves? Yes, please! Take this tiered midi from day to night.
Pretty Garden Strapless Dress
Once the weather starts warming up, this strapless number will keep you cool in style!
Merokeety One-Shoulder Tiered Dress
One-shoulder wonder! From the smocked bodice to the side slit, this dress is a dream.
Zesica Tiered Halter Midi Dress
Calling all brides! We just found the perfect dress for your rehearsal dinner.
Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress
Dress up for date night in this form-fitting ribbed midi dress! Looks luxe.
Blooming Jelly Beach Cover-Up Dress
Vacay vibes! This beach cover-up dress is too cute.
Zesica Smocked Tie-Strap Maxi Dress
Easy-breezy! Go from a picnic to a pool party in this tie-strap midi dress.
The Drop One-Shoulder Tiered Dress
This one-shoulder tiered dress by The Drop is comfy-chic! Plus, it comes with POCKETS.