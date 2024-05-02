Your account
11 Little White Dresses to Wear in Warm Weather

By
white dresses
Getty Images

We made it to May! In less than a month, we’ll be celebrating the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend. But if you ask Us, it’s never too early to start shopping for white dresses!

Whether you’re a bride, a grad or just a gal who loves The Sound of Music (“Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes…”), you need this classic piece in your closet.

And white dresses are especially trendy this season! So, all the more reason to add this essential to your wardrobe. Below are 11 styles that will flatter your figure without breaking the bank.

ASTR the Label Shelby Dress

ASTR the Label white dress
Amazon

Featuring puff sleeves and an open back, this midi dress is equal parts sophisticated and seductive. Get you a frock that does both!

Was $76You Save 13%
On Sale: $66
Midi Corset Dress

midi corset dress
Amazon

This corset dress looks super similar to the popular House of CB style! Cinch your waist and contour your curves with this milkmaid midi.

$52.00
Heathyoga Tennis Dress

Heathyoga tennis dress
Amazon

After seeing Challengers over the weekend, we want to live in tennis gear 24/7. This athletic dress is flattering and functional — and the white fabric isn’t see-through!

Was $40You Save 15%
On Sale: $34
Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Dress

puff-sleeve dress
Amazon

Puff sleeves? Yes, please! Take this tiered midi from day to night.

$53.00
Pretty Garden Strapless Dress

strapless dress
Amazon

Once the weather starts warming up, this strapless number will keep you cool in style!

$51.00
Merokeety One-Shoulder Tiered Dress

one-shoulder tiered dress
Amazon

One-shoulder wonder! From the smocked bodice to the side slit, this dress is a dream.

$46.00
Zesica Tiered Halter Midi Dress

tiered halter midi dress
Amazon

Calling all brides! We just found the perfect dress for your rehearsal dinner.

Was $55You Save 40%
On Sale: $33
Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress

bodycon midi dress
Amazon

Dress up for date night in this form-fitting ribbed midi dress! Looks luxe.

$40.00
Blooming Jelly Beach Cover-Up Dress

beach cover-up dress
Amazon

Vacay vibes! This beach cover-up dress is too cute.

Was $36You Save 17%
On Sale: $30
Zesica Smocked Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

smocked maxi dress
Amazon

Easy-breezy! Go from a picnic to a pool party in this tie-strap midi dress.

Was $60You Save 45%
On Sale: $33
The Drop One-Shoulder Tiered Dress

The Drop tiered dress
Amazon

This one-shoulder tiered dress by The Drop is comfy-chic! Plus, it comes with POCKETS.

Was $70You Save 20%
On Sale: $56
