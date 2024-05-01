Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every good rich mom knows that every holiday must be accompanied by the perfect outfit to match the festivities and show off their style. And with Memorial Day being around the corner, it’s time to get your wardrobe prepped for the occasion. To help, we rounded up 18 of the most stylish Memorial Day pieces to help you become the chicest rich mom at the barbecue.

The Memorial Day fashion pieces in our roundup go beyond just the holiday though. As you know, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer — and all of the barbecues, travel plans and beach days that come along with it — which all of these pieces are perfect for. Whether you’re wanting a gorgeous gingham dress for the holiday and picnics or some darling denim jeans to wear for a casual cocktail hour, we have some of the most stylish picks for the season below.

1. Our Top Pick! Whether you’re at a barbecue in the South or on a beach on the coast, this maxi dress, with ruffle details at the bottom, bow tie closure straps and a smocked bodice, is the perfect pick for any Memorial Day outfit — was $60, now $33!

2. Easy Elegance: Look elegant effortlessly with this cute mini dress that features a bow tie closure at the chest, flower embellished short sleeves and a soft, lightweight polyester fabric — $39!

3. Perfectly Preppy: Featuring a striped design, knit fabric and gold button closures, this bestselling vest has a preppy, nautical vibe — $30!

4. Stars and Stripes: Go full-on festive in this chic knit sweater that features an embroidered American flag on the front — $38!

5. Gorgeous in Gingham: Though it’s a classic summer design, a gingham dress like this one never fails to look gorgeous — was $31, now $25!

6. Do the Denim: This denim mini dress might be a trending style for 2024, but it’ll forever be a classic Memorial Day staple — $45!

7. A Must-Have Maxi: Make the most out of your purchase with this tiered maxi skirt, which can be worn for the beach, picnics, traveling and more — was $39, now $34!

8. Can’t Go Wrong: If you’re looking for a style you know you can’t go wrong with, you’ll definitely want to get this mini dress from Abercrombie that features puff sleeves, ruching at the bodice and a flared hem — $80!

9. Ravishing in Red: It’s hard not to look ravishing in a red dress like this one that has short puffed sleeves, a tiered skirt and a smocked bodice — $50!

10. Trendy Tie-Front: This tie-front top is trending for summer and can be worn all season long — $20!

11. Wear the White: Once summer rolls around, we start gravitating toward lighter shades, like these popular white jeans from Levi’s — was $80, now $62!

12. Luxe in Linen: Not only will this romper‘s breezy linen fabric keep you cool, its one-shoulder design looks luxe and stylish — was $40, now $34!

13. Striped and Stylish: A striped short-sleeve top like this one will be able to pair with everything from trousers to miniskirts and jeans — $26!

14. Knit to Perfection: If you’re a minimalist fashionista who likes to keep it simple, check out this simple knit top that still has an elevated feel — $29!

15. Keep it Cozy: Keep it cute, casual and cozy in this striped midi tank dress that’s made of a soft viscose fabric — was $50, now $34!

16. Don’t Forget the Denim: With Memorial Day still being in spring, you’ll likely still need an extra layer like this denim jacket from Wrangler to keep you warm — $40!

17. Make It a Midi: If you’ve been wanting to try out the denim midi skirt trend, this style from Abercrombie is the perfect place to start — was $80, now $48!

18. Summer Set: A popular summer style, over 600 of these linen two-piece vests have been sold in just the last month — $49!