Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What boarding school do your kids go to? Maybe you don’t even have kids, but there’s a good chance you’re a bit obsessed with rich mom style…we sure are! Rich moms tend to have a quiet luxury vibe, blending designer-looking items with simple colors, understated designs and the best part, comfort.

That’s right! Rich moms won’t settle for poking, squeezing and itching; after all, these ladies need to be on their A game while carting the kids from polo to tutoring. Rich mom attire is soft and lightweight, versatile enough for whatever the day brings. You can search for rich mom clothes at stores like Louis Vuitton or Prada — or you can get the exact same look on Amazon for hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars cheaper.

Related: Gisele Bundchen Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Rich Mom Top When it comes to luxe fashion, it doesn’t get much classier than Gisele Bundchen. Whether she’s rocking a plunging white power suit, a pair of Dior sunglasses or a black and gold one-piece, the supermodel exudes pure extravagance — she stuns wherever she goes! And it’s not just fancy clothes. Gisele turned heads in Miami […]

This two-piece set isn’t just a rich mom outfit…it’s also the perfect outfit to wear on vacation, lounging around the house and even doing yoga. The top is a cropped tank with a ribbed material, ruched sides and bodycon fit, a combination made in flattering-outfit heaven! It has a crew neck and full back coverage, so you can show off your arms without feeling totally exposed.

A drawstring waist tie allows you to customize the tightness, fit and style of the pants; you can choose between a high, mid and low-rise style depending on how much skin you want to show around your midsection. These pants are just the right amount of fitted around the thighs, flaring out below the knee for a wide-leg style. You’ll love the way these pants gently hug your shape! Bonus: they have secret pockets!

You can wear this outfit with bare feet and a cardigan for lounging or with sneakers, a crossbody bag and a jean jacket for the day-to-day (whether that’s lunch in Paris or a stroll through the park). You can also wear this outfit for fancy occasions like graduations or work events this spring — just pair it with heels, sparkly jewelry and a blazer. This would also make the perfect out-to-dinner vacation outfit!

One of the best things about sets is that each piece can be used to make multiple outfits. Feel free to mix and match the top and bottom with some of the tops and bottoms you already have…the more the merrier! We love the look of these pants with a white tucked-in blouse for the office or with a loose tee. This set comes in 20 different colors, so grab whichever suits your fancy!

Get the Btfbm 2-Piece Ribbed Knit Lounge Set for $39 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other two-piece summer sets on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!