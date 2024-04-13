Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yay! It’s finally the weekend. With the anticipation of summer in the air, it seems like everyone is shopping for fashion, beauty, tech and home goods to get ahead of the frenzy — well, the smart shoppers, at least!

Here’s how we see it: Come June, we’ll be so happy to have a cute new suit and a fresh pair of sandals to rock at the beach party while everyone else scrambles to find something…anything. No desperation here! We have time, folks, so let’s take advantage of it!

Some of our favorite retailers are making it easy to get ahead this spring, offering major deals on items we would have bought anyway. Read on for our faves!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s always a good time to upgrade your bedroom space. If you’re looking to get 73% off a crowd-favorite bed, this is the deal for you — originally $699, now $190!

Shop more deals at Wayfair!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: This conditioner from The Hair Lab is designed for medium-textured hair using coconut oil to deeply hydrate. It used to be $9, now it’s $8!

Shop more deals at Walmart!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Tory Burch. This vibrant tote will accent your style all spring long — originally $248, now $174!

Shop more deals at Nordstrom!

Caraway

Our Absolute Favorite: The perfect gift for Mom is 20% off! This food storage set comes with 14 pieces and organizers to keep your cabinets tidy — originally $305, now $245!

Shop more deals at Caraway!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: Ten benefits in one? Count Us in! This repair oil contains quinoa and other proteins to detangle, condition, shine, smooth, protect and more. Grab it for just $31!

Shop more deals at Target!

Oakcha

Our Absolute Favorite: For the next ten days, you can get 20% off your new designer-inspired perfume. Use code BLOOM20 at checkout! Originally $45, now $36!

Shop more deals at Oakcha!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: A round-toe silhouette, leather upper, leather outsole and cushioned rubber insole are just a few things you’ll love about these kicks — originally $195, now $146!

Shop more deals at Zappos!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: This classy mini dress comes in eight different colors, some more vibrant than others. Snag it for just $62 (originally $88) and get ready to stun!

Shop more deals at Revolve!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite: Pucker up! This lip gloss gives your lips a pearly shine like no other. From now until April 20, get up to 50% off makeup, haircare and skincare and up to 30% off cleansers. Originally $12, now just $8!

Shop more deals at Ulta!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Still vacuuming yourself? Delegate the task to this ultra-strong robot vacuum. Bonus: no more arguing about chores — originally $280, now $200!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: It’s almost summer and that means plenty of outdoor workouts. Grab this medium-support sports bra ASAP — originally $27, now $18!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: This waterproof cream eyeshadow has over 28,000 reviewers vouching for it. Choose from 53 different colors — originally $16, now $10!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: We can’t believe these mini waterproof earbuds are under $20. A built-in microphone makes them perfect for hot girl walk and talks — originally $30, now $16!

Our Absolute Favorite Pet Deal: This automatically cleaning litter box controls odor and makes caring for your furry friend that much easier — originally $700, now $330!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Deal: If you have someone in your life who loves the outdoors, this stand-up paddleboard will give them endless adventures — originally $210, now $200!

Shop more deals at Amazon!