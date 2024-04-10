Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Attitude is everything! Yes, rain can be gloomy, but it shouldn’t be at this time of year. Rain is to be expected; it’s a necessary precursor to a beautiful, bright summer…and who wouldn’t want that? To enjoy the spring though, you have to prepare for the erratic, rainy, occasionally windy weather. If you’re prepared to dance in the rain, you just might look forward to it!

How to prepare, you may ask? An ultra-trendy trench coat! Trench coats are all the rage right now for everyday people like Us, but also for big-time celebs like Angelina Jolie, Hilary Duff and Kendall Jenner. The coats they wear are likely in the four-digit price territory, but we found 11 that look strikingly similar, all for $100 and under!

Whether you’re looking for a wrap trench coat, a lightweight one, a vibrant one or any combination of the above, we’ve got you covered. So get your rain pirouette ready and scroll on!

1. Big bestseller: When the bestselling trench coat is on sale, let that be a sign from the universe. Grab it for nearly 20% off right now — originally $70, now just $57!

2. Office ready: A little professionalism never hurts! This coat can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion — $33!

3. Windbreaker: Elegant and sleek, this mid-length jacket is fully lined, keeping you protected from the elements (and looking good doing it) — originally $70, now $55!

4. Trendy queen: No need to choose between a shacket and a trench coat — you can have both in one high-fashion outer layer — $20!

Related: This Bestselling Self Tanner Has People Asking Where I Went for Vacation It seems like everyone is either about to head out on a trip or is returning from one. In lieu of saving a little cash, I (unfortunately) fall into neither one of those categories. Yep — I’ll be braving out the rest of the Midwest spring. But that doesn’t mean I can’t look like I went to […]

5. Fun colors: Spring is all about fresh styles and light colors. Grab this double-breasted button-up trench coat in green blue or red — $100!

6. The real deal: If you’re serious about protecting yourself (and your outfit) from the rain, this hooded trench coat is for you — $46!

7. Long long: Trench coats tend to be long, but not all hit your ankles. This coat will make you feel like Wendy from Peter Pan — originally $89, now $70!

8. Classy classic: This trench coat is exactly what you’d imagine when you hear the term “trench coat”. It even has a tie wrap tie — $100!

9. Jazzy blue: Cotton and polyester keep this windproof jacket ultra-lightweight, perfect for transitional spring weather — $73!

10. Oversized style: Oversized clothes are totally in right now, so why would coats be any different? (Hint: they’re not.) — originally $86, now $80!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

11. Hood or no?: Durable, cozy and stylish, you might want to wear this coat indoors. The fabric is breathable and tear-resistant, too — originally $80, now $70!