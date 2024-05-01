Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s totally fine not to shampoo your hair every day. In fact, sometimes it can be detrimental to your hair’s health, especially if you color it often. But what do you do with when the oil and dirt overtake your style and it’s not time to wash or you just don’t have time to? Not every dry shampoo can get the job done. We’ve found an absolutely fantastic option, however, that you can fall back on the greasiest days, even if you don’t have a lot of time to style your hair.

The Dae Fairy Duster Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder is just $30 at Sephora, which means it’s going to run you a lot more than you might normally be spending on dry shampoo. But it’s well worth it, and you can take that to the bank. It’s a non-aerosol talc-free transparent dry shampoo that’s meant to soak up all your excess oil. Made for all hair types, it can amp up your style by adding extra volume and can even hold a style you already have. It also smells fantastic, infused with Dae’s signature citrus scent, so you can smell like sparkling clean fruit everywhere you go.

It won’t give you the white cast that so many others do, and it contains hair-healthy ingredients that you’ll want to use more often: prickly pear seed oil, mojave yucca, and cactus flower extract, all of which help to make your hair look as gorgeous as it did when you had your last blowout. And all you have to do is shake it up and apply to your hair, then poof things up!

Try out this dry shampoo that people say adds “just the right amount of texture” the next time you’re ready for a shopping spree, and you might just find that it earns a permanent spot on your hair product shelf.

