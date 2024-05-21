Jennifer Lopez opened up about who she can trust the most while attending the premiere of her new movie, Atlas.

Lopez, 54, and her costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown appeared together on the Monday, May 20, red carpet, where a reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked the trio, “Who is one person or one thing you can always trust in?”

“One thing you can always trust in?” Lopez replied. “Oh, God — family.”

Brown, 48, agreed, though he narrowed his answer down somewhat. “Yeah, I was gonna say my family, I won’t even say everybody,” the This Is Us alum quipped. “I would say my mama, Arlene Brown.”

Lopez, who attended the premiere without her husband, Ben Affleck, then fielded a question about her “next act” following Atlas.

“I have a tour coming up in the summer, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited,” she said. “It’s just, like, a great time.”

Lopez’s solo outing came days after an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Affleck, 51, are “having issues” in their marriage. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the source explained, referring to Lopez’s upcoming This Is Me … Live tour, which kicks off next month.

“Jen is very focused on work,” the insider continued. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A second source noted that Affleck has been staying at a place in L.A. that is separate from the couple’s usual home but added the twosome are not currently planning to separate,

A third insider, meanwhile, told Us that Affleck moved out of the house he shares with Lopez “several weeks ago.” Us previously confirmed in June 2023 that the couple, who tied the knot in 2022 nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement, purchased a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Over the weekend, the couple presented a united front as they were photographed together while driving together in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, May 19. Affleck was driving while a smiling Lopez sat in the passenger seat.

One day later, Lopez mentioned her first engagement to Affleck while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Atlas. She mentioned the milestone while telling a story about meeting Barbra Streisand earlier in her career. Streisand, she recalled, was “asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time — that Ben had given me — years ago.” The Hollywood icon, 82, had called the sparkler “a big diamond,” to which Lopez replied, “Yes, it is!”

During the Live! taping, Lopez wore a simple silver band on her ring finger. She kept it on afterward as she appeared on the red carpet at the Atlas premiere.