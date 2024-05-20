Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Present a United Front in New Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be a united front as questions about their marriage continue to rise.

The couple were all smiles while driving together in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, May 19. Affleck, 51, was driving his car while Lopez, 54, sat in the passenger seat. The actor appeared to keep a casual look with a T-shirt while Lopez had on a turtleneck and her signature hoop earrings.

This is the second time Affleck and Lopez have been photographed together since it was discovered that they hadn’t been seen in public together for 47 days — and a source told Us Weekly that they were “having issues” in their relationship.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider shared. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.

In Touch subsequently obtained photos of the duo out in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16. The picture came hours after Lopez was asked by photographers if the rumors were “true” while leaving a studio in L.A. She did not respond to the inquiry.

Us also reported that Lopez had looked at an investment property in L.A as a third source shared that Affleck has been staying at a home separate from the one they share. He moved out “several weeks ago” the insider confirmed to Us on Saturday, May 18.

Lopez and Affleck have not publicly addressed the apparent ups and downs in their relationship, but all eyes are set to be on the singer as she attends her Atlas movie premiere on Monday. Fans are waiting to see if Affleck will walk the red carpet alongside his wife.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship is one for the history books. The two started dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the Gigli movie set. They got engaged in November 2002, and had plans to walk down the aisle in September 2003. However, they postponed the wedding and officially called things off in January 2004.

After multiple public romances between them, Lopez and Affleck reconciled in May 2021. They got married in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas with a larger ceremony taking place in Georgia the following month.

Amid the apparent marital issues both Lopez and Affleck have been photographed wearing their respective wedding bands as far back as March. Affleck was seen without his wedding band on Friday, May 17, but was photographed the following day with it back on.