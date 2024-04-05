Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s spring and that means we’re definitely not ready for shorts, but we’re done with heavy parkas and thick sweatpants. Yes, folks, we’re in the midst of transitional weather season. One of the best ways to win transitional weather is to wear sneakers, always bring an umbrella and layer with tops, tees and cardigans, but it’s not so easy with pants.

When deciding what pants to wear, it’s often between jeans, leggings, skirts and shorts; but jeans are too stiff, leggings are too tight, shirts are too dressy and shorts are too cold. The solution to your spring fashion woes is joggers! Joggers are an ultra-comfy option that can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. They provide the warmth and coverage of leggings and jeans with the weightless comfort of shorts. In other words, they’re perfect for this time of year!

But there are about a zillion joggers out there, all promising to be “soft, breathable and stretchy” — so which are actually soft, breathable and stretchy? We found 13 joggers that are all that they’re chalked up to be from stores like Aritzia, Lululemon and Amazon. Read on for the best of the best!

1. Absolute fav: We’re obsessed with the fit, sweat-wicking fabric and cool-to-the-touch feel of these comfy mid-rise pants — $98!

2. Fashion first: Who said joggers have to be casual? Wear them with heels to work, date night or graduation parties — originally $36, now $32!

3. Gypsy energy: A thick waistband ensures the joggers won’t slide around during yoga while a cinch makes them flattering — originally $56, now $29!

4. Feeling blue: If you’re not feeling blue, there are 21 other colors and patterns to choose from — originally $35, now $30!

5. Completely casual: The four-way stretch, elastic waistband and mid-rise fit make these feel custom-made — originally $37, now $30!

6. Worth it: You’ve probably considered getting a pair of lululemon joggers…let this be your sign — $128!

7. Crowd favorite: A relaxed fit is exactly what you want when you’re lounging, running errands, working out or anything in between — $18!

8. Workout ready: These joggers come in regular and fleece-lined varieties, so choose whichever you’ll use most…or both — $17!

9. Slim fit: Whether you want a drawstring or not, there’s a pair waiting for you! A tapered design yields a modern look — $20!

10. Heathered look: Chic, loose and stretchy, you’ll forget you’re even wearing pants — $20!

11. Expensive looking: With a slightly shiny, buttery-soft fabric, you’ll think you paid triple digits for these joggers — $32!

12. Colors galore: When you need a pair that’ll keep you extra warm, there’s no rival for these Rival Fleece Joggers — originally $55, now $44!

13. Hiking trip: The world is to be explored — you can do so easily with quick-drying cargo-style pants — $39!