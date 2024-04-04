Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve had to come to terms with the fact that armpit sweat stains aren’t just for 14-year-old boys. For those of Us who tend to sweat a lot, antiperspirant deodorant only goes so far — when you start to see a little dark circle form under the arm of your tight gray top, you’ve reached the point of no return.

Not only is it embarrassing, but it’s uncomfortable, too! You can’t lift your arms more than 45 degrees from your body, so you walk around like a pencil until you home, only to change into another tee that gives you stains. What a cycle!

If wearing a tight top, it’s better to go for dark colors like black and navy that hide wetness marks. White is another option, but sweat often has a yellowish tint…so maybe not! The best option is to wear tops that are loose around the armpits. We found 13 short-sleeve tops and tees that are either dark enough to cover up sweat or that stay away from that region altogether. Scroll on!

1. Ruffle sleeves: If you’re looking for a top with a bright spring hue and vintage detailing, we found your match — $20!

2. Loose and oversized: Basic? No. Ultra-casual? Absolutely! This top goes with everything (and we mean everything) — $19!

3. Pretty professional: Pit stains are always a nuisance, but multiply that by 20 when they happen at the office — $27!

4. Cold shoulders: Sunshine on your shoulders will make you very happy! You’ll be able to rock this top all year round — $29!

5. A little gradient: We love the gradient of this breathable top! Rolled sleeves add a retro flair — $25!

Related: 12 Fresh Spring Necklaces, Bracelets and Earrings for Any Budget It’s springtime and that means we’re all looking for a little refresh. Maybe a refresh means cleaning out your closet and grabbing a few new floral tops, or maybe it’s something simpler like trying a new hairstyle or painting your nails a bright color. Regardless, something’s exciting about a refresh at this time of year! […]

6. Waffle knit: Knit tees aren’t just for winter and fall. This top gives peak spring energy — $26!

7. Simplicity is key: Not only is this top ultra-versatile, but it’s also made with sustainable materials! Win-win — $17!

8. Polka dots: Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence are all wearing polka dots, so we are too — $15!

9. Classy act: Smooth and chic, this top is certain to be your new favorite outfit. Wear it with jeans for the day-to-day or dress pants for work — $20!

10. Boho floral: Even if this top were tight, it wouldn’t matter — the trendy busy pattern would distract — $27!

11. Slightly southern: We’re obsessed with the frilled sleeves on this Tennessee-style top — $26!

12. Square pocket: This is one of the most classic t-shirt styles, but a bold collar and sleeves add a modern twist — $20!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Everyday fav: Whether you’re headed out to brunch with the girls or to the grocery store, you’ll be the most stylish gal, guaranteed — $19!