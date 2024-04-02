Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good protein powder is like finding a needle in a haystack. When a protein powder tastes great, it often has the same amount of sugar as a candy bar, contains loads of artificial ingredients and causes digestive upset; when it’s made of natural, high-quality ingredients, it often tastes chalky and grainy. It’s a constant dilemma — tasty and artificial or healthy and inedible?

Amid the wild goose chase, you may have decided to just skip the protein powder altogether and subject yourself to more chicken breast. Since protein supports training performance, improves recovery, boosts metabolism and curbs cravings (among many other benefits), you probably figure a bland diet is worth it. But we’re here to tell you that no, you don’t have to do that because yes, a clean protein powder that tastes like dessert does indeed exist!

First things first, this protein powder tastes exactly like a brownie — like, exactly. But a decadent taste is just the tip of the iceberg. Not only is it smooth, creamy and sweet, but it is so without any artificial flavors, colors, dyes or sweeteners. In other words, it contains everything you want and nothing that you don’t!

20 grams of grass-fed whey protein — cold-pressed to keep the nutrients intact — will power you through your day while digestive enzymes will keep your tummy happy. No bloating or cramping here! Founder Erika Peterson realized that what we consume has a major impact on how we feel physically and mentally, making it her mission to create a protein powder that nourishes. Clean Simple Eats was originally developed to uplift new moms, but nowadays, both moms and non-moms are obsessed!

So whether you’re looking for a way to supplement your training, add a tasty spin to your oatmeal or boost the protein in your yogurt, this protein powder will support you through it all. And don’t take our word for it…just check the reviews. The number of people calling this their “favorite protein powder” is uncanny!

“Of course there’s 1 million ways to make this. I tried it plain with just milk,” one reviewer writes. “I’m sure you can blend it, make ice cream, all sorts of ways, but even plain it’s really good and I’ve tried almost all protein powders out there.”

Another reviewer shares some ideas, stating, “I’m drinking it all the time. It’s so freaking good. It makes amazing ice cream, I use it after workouts or if I need to add a little protein to my meals to meet my macros. It’s amazing. Get it.”

This protein powder comes in other flavors like chocolate peanut butter, coconut cream, vanilla and mint chocolate cookie, so choose whichever suits your tastebuds best! If you’ve had a bad-tasting protein powder or one that gives you major stomach issues, let this restore your faith in protein powder humanity. You can have your brownie and eat it, too!

Get the Clean Simple Eats Chocolate Brownie Batter Protein Powder for $58 (originally $65) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

