When it comes to luxe fashion, it doesn’t get much classier than Gisele Bundchen. Whether she’s rocking a plunging white power suit, a pair of Dior sunglasses or a black and gold one-piece, the supermodel exudes pure extravagance — she stuns wherever she goes!

And it’s not just fancy clothes. Gisele turned heads in Miami a few days ago wearing a loose casual top with white jeans and flat sandals. The look was simple yet elegant; her top gave the outfit an expensive flair. We can’t be certain how much she paid for it, but we’re sure of one thing: the look is $30 on Amazon.

This top is somewhere between a shirt and a sweater. It has knit fabric, a crewneck, short sleeves and a loose fit, making it lightweight, casual and soft. Alternating light and dark gray threads give this top a heathered look — it couldn’t be easier to dress up or down!

If you want to wear this top like Gisele (who doesn’t?), try wearing it with a pair of light jeans, cat eye sunglasses, sandals and a leather crossbody bag — it makes the perfect spring picnic or birthday party outfit. For more formal spring occasions like graduations and work events, you can wear this top with dress pants, heels and a blazer.

This versatile top can be tucked in, half-tucked or fully tucked in, but we love the look of a half-tuck, especially with jeans or a skirt. The fabric itself is stretchy, breathable and thin, so you can wear it in multiple ways all year round! It’s particularly suitable for transitional weather (now!) and summer. A loose and flowy fit makes it ultra-comfortable, too!

Another way to wear this top is with leggings and sneakers. It’ll give you a chic athleisure vibe that doubles as a functional workout outfit! With a sports bra underneath and a track zip-up on top, you can layer to your heart’s content.

And this top doesn’t just come in gray. If you’re all about colorful clothes, you can snag it in sky blue, mint green, sunny yellow and six other vibrant hues. Note that since the material is thin and airy, the lighter colors can be see-through, but don’t worry — all you have to do is wear a tank underneath and you’ll be good to go! So get your supermodel walk ready…you’ll sure look like one in this top!

Get the Ferbia Sheer Loose Crew Neck Top for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

