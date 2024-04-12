Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m all about quality over quantity, especially when it comes to fashion. I’d much rather have a few high-quality staples than a bunch of random items overflowing from my closet — that’s why I allow myself to buy luxury brands every once in a while, one being Michael Kors. After all, why spend money on 12 purses when I can buy a couple of luxury ones I love?

This logic typically holds true, except I just found a bestselling leather bag that looks exactly like my favorite Michael Kors bag — and it’s hundreds of dollars cheaper. Well, “cheaper” is the wrong word…let’s say less expensive. The bag is anything but cheap, amassing hundreds of five-star reviews and a loyal base of fans ready to grab other colors. I might have to check it out for myself!

The purse can convert between a crossbody and a handbag depending on where you plan to wear it. When you’re roaming the streets of Rome or the aisles of your local grocery store, you’ll probably want your hands free whereas if you’re headed to brunch with the girls, you’ll likely want the style of a handheld bag. Regardless of how you carry it, your outfit will be elevated to Eiffel Tower-level heights!

Made of a vegan leather material, this bag is both eco-friendly and durable. You’ll love the detailed and dramatic stitching, smooth finish, shiny gold hardware and modern boxy shape, all of which give the bag its luxe flair. It holds its shape with stiff handles and metal rivets underneath to hold it upright, so no matter where you set it, this bag will model like it’s on display.

Since the bag converts between two styles, it comes with an adjustable 13-inch to 25-inch strap that can be removed if desired. The interior is much more spacious than it looks, including two interior compartments, zippered pockets and slip pockets for keys and cards. There’s even an exterior zipper pocket for your phone or other essential items. This bag is 12 inches long and 9 inches tall, so you can fit your iPad and small laptop in there, too!

I love the sleek look of this bag, but you can grab it in snakeskin or diamond-quilted designs if either of those is more your speed. There are 36 different varieties to choose from, so you won’t have any issue finding the one for you! I’ll be wearing this bag with all of my outfits this spring, summer and beyond…join me!

Get the Chicarousal Crossbody Purse and Handbag for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

