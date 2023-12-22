Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season of New Year’s resolutions: eat healthier, work out more, shop less, improve your sleep — the whole nine yards. Some are easy to stick to, while others are certainly a challenge! One of my goals a few years back was to own fewer items in favor of higher-quality finds. That means a three for $25 deal on mediocre-smelling candles is a no-go, but spending that same amount on a candle I love (like, love love) and will actually use is something to consider.

Now, I’m not saying you should trade out all of your inexpensive objects to buy expensive ones. After all, a higher price tag doesn’t always mean something is superior! It truly depends on the category, and making smart purchasing decisions when it’s time to invest. Buying with quality in mind is no different with purses — if you want a comfortable, lightweight bag which pairs well with any ensemble and fits everything (instead of multiple fast fashion options which will end up collecting dust), this Michael Kors purse is for you! After donating a few of my other bags, a medium Michael Kors satchel entered the arena and has been with me ever since. That was years ago — and it still looks brand new!

Get the Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel for $298 at Michael Kors!

Simply put, this bag is a bestseller for a reason. It offers the traditional luxury style of Michael Kors and the coinciding construction which makes it oh-so-durable. The elegant combination of the delicate handle and silver-tone hardware elevates any look — even your Target run sweats! Soft leather, neutral detailing and subtle features yield a go-with-everything type of handheld bag. At the end of the day, isn’t that what we’re all looking for?

If you prefer a crossbody for a more secure fit, a strap attaches seamlessly to both ends. Regardless of how you rock the bag, the medium compact style still leaves plenty of room for belongings. Two interior front slip pockets keep possessions in place, while a top zipper closes the bag — perfect for protecting valuable necessities like your phone and wallet. As you can see, the polished look is actually seriously functional too!

For formal occasions, I love to style this Michael Kors bag with a midi dress and kitten heels; for work attire, it couldn’t look better than it does with a blazer. Even with just jeans, a sweater and a trench coat, this accessory has the sartorial power to kick your ensemble up ten notches (or more)!

There are four different color options to choose from, spanning from totally understated to ultra-bold. I love my black one, but if you love fun colors, there’s a gorgeous pink fuchsia (pictured) that’s on trend at the moment. We’re willing to bet you’ll want to wear this bag around the clock — the only thing you’ll regret is not finding it sooner.

