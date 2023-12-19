Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You might not believe these pants are real — at least in this dimension. Maybe in dreams or in some post-modern world, but not on a planet where traffic still forms on the freeway and the milk still spoils in the fridge.

Okay, so maybe we’re slightly exaggerating and these pants can’t cure the gridlock on I-94… but if falling asleep is an issue, you’ll transcend into a dreamy paradise after putting on these fuzzy fleece pants. Daily stressors are bound to melt away when all you can think about is how cozy you are! And of course, perhaps you don’t need another pair of sweatpants or pajama pants, but wait until you try this pair which may just put other comfy bottoms to shame.

Related: Reviewers Wish They Could Give This Wearable Blanket '10 Stars' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. It’s that time of the winter when the blaring furnace isn’t warm enough, and the throw on the couch isn’t cozy enough. Well, that’s all old news. If you’ve never heard of wearable blankets, they are pretty […]

Get the Lentta Women’s Fleece Pajama Pants for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The jogger style makes these more versatile than traditional pajama pants, but solidifies their status as errand and coffee-run bottoms as well. They have a drawstring at the waist and elastic cuffs at the ankles, giving them the slight parachute look which makes joggers oh-so-trendy at the moment. And since they’re a solid shade, you can team them with any hoodie, zip-up or long-sleeve tee for that chic and leisurely aesthetic.

There are two pockets to fit your phone and debit card — peak functionality, if you ask Us — and a stretchy waistband that’s extra flexible around your midsection. Speaking of comfort, we have yet to discuss the material! It’s thick and warm, but lightweight so your legs don’t overheat — ideal for lounging around the house, snoozing or going for a wonderful winter walk.

Lentta Women's Fleece Pajama Pants Price: $27 Description Are you ready to descend into ultimate comfort as cozy season approaches? This is the pair of pajama pants you need! See it!

Getting your girlfriends together for a movie and pajama night is essential after buying these pajama pants! Wine, reality television, good friends, popcorn and comfy pajamas: a combination made in heaven! And best of all, a Christmas movie night is still on the table because yes, they can still arrive before Christmas thanks to lightning-fast shipping.

Related: This Plush Fuzzy Sweater Feels Like the Inside of an Ugg Boot It’s the time of the year when slipping on anything too tight or itchy simply isn’t worth it. We’ve all been there — you throw on an adorable winter ensemble that’s fun for about 30 minutes before you realize it’s actually creating more trouble than it’s worth. No one wants to be dealing with outfit […]

These pants are a relatively new drop, but savvy Amazon shoppers are already taking note — with one begging, “Can I please live in these?” Currently, there are six different hues to choose from, so grab a group of six and let everyone pick their own. Perfect for families too (if the girls’ night doesn’t work out)! Seasonal but not festivitiy-dependent, you’ll be wearing these pants all winter long!

Get the Lentta Women’s Fleece Pajama Pants for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these bestselling pajama pants, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!