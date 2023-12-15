Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of the winter when the blaring furnace isn’t warm enough, and the throw on the couch isn’t cozy enough. Well, that’s all old news. If you’ve never heard of wearable blankets, they are pretty much the solution to all of your problems. (Okay, maybe a wearable blanket can’t get you a raise or new car, but everything else is fair game.)

Right now, there’s an impressive deal on a wearable blanket — but not just any wearable blanket. Imagine a robe-blanket-hoodie hybrid. This one bags thousands of five-star reviews and has a clan of loyal fans vouching for the comfort, quality and full-body warmth.

Get the Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie for just $29 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication, December 15, but are subject to change.

The inside of this blanket is lined with sherpa fleece, while the outside is flannel fleece, a life-altering combo in the cozy department. It comes in three different sizes and 14 colors — all made with the same fuzzy fleece combination. The blanket is a robe-blanket-hoodie hybrid for a reason: it offers a sherpa-lined hood and a wrap to wear around the waist.

The beauty of a wearable blanket is that it’s not like a cloak — your arms aren’t stuck underneath. You can read a book, grab the remote, bake cookies and do whatever you do while wearing this comfy blanket. It also has a pocket in the front to conveniently store your phone or keep your hands warm!

If you’re looking for a foolproof gift, grab one for your entire circle! It’s not just great gift for the holidays — it can be worn all winter long. And don’t get it confused with a bath robe or a onesie. The Bedsure Wearable Blanket is said to provide a level of warmth and comfort you haven’t experienced yet!

One reviewer said that it’s so warm, he will use the item in place of winter outerwear. “I am ready for whatever this winter can throw at me. Honestly might order another one and use it as a winter coat and ditch all my other winter gear at this point with how pleased i am with this!”

The only downside? You’ll never want to take it off!

