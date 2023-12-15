Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Haven’t we all gone down the rabbit hole of trying to find the cheapest clothing items possible — only to be disappointed by their lack of quality? I know I have! Every once in a while, I’ll find a great alternative to my pricey favorites (the best feeling!), but most of the time, it’s just a major let-down.

For leggings, this means either scratchy fabric, balling up, bunching in strange places, sliding down, riding up or a combination of the all the above. With the amount I’ve spent on cheap alternatives — which I end up having to toss after a few washes anyway — I could have gotten a few pairs of really nice leggings. Live and learn!

If any of this sounds familiar and you’re on the prowl for leggings again, hear me out. I’ll preface this by saying that we’re going for quality over quantity here. I found the absolute best pair of leggings on the market at lululemon. Do I have 20 pairs of leggings from the cult-favorite retailer? Absolutely not! But I do have a few perfect pairs that I’ve washed over and over again and cherished for years.

Of all the lululemon leggings I’ve tested out, there’s a clear standout. The Fast and Free high-rise leggings are without question the best leggings — whether for endurance training, walking, sprinting, doing laundry, exploring Paris, whatever! Pockets make these even more versatile. They are the ideal size to fit any small items you would bring on a run or walk — phone, earbuds, credit card, key, etc.

Their Nylon Nulux fabric is cooling and weightless, wicking sweat away and keeping the leggings in place with a snug-yet-stretchy fit. The drawcord waist band is a precautionary “just in case” measure to protect against sliding down leggings, but you probably won’t need it! A bonus: Nylon is fast drying, ideal for when you’re really pushing your cardio game to the next level.

The Fast and Free line comes in different colors and varying lengths, from 23″ to 28″. It also comes in a fleece-lined variety if you spend most of your time outdoors! But you definitely don’t need to be a winter marathon runner or track star to enjoy these leggings. I wear them while grocery shopping, walking, lifting, working, lounging and everything in between. Bonus — they make a stellar gift, and are still available to ship before Christmas. Make someone’s wardrobe complete with a pair of lululemon leggings!

Just don’t blame Us if you literally never want to take them off!

See it: Get the Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25″ Pockets leggings for $128 at Lululemon!

