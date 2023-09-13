Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to leggings, we used to think it was one style fits all. We were falsely mistaken! Certain silhouettes flatter different figures. So, there’s a good chance your go-to leggings might not be the best fit for your particular body. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
We researched which type of leggings would appeal to various body shapes so you can feel the most confident and comfortable in your skin. Keep scrolling to shop these sporty styles!
Best Leggings for Petites: Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Mid Rise Capri Legging
Our Guidelines:
- Look for a lower-waisted style
- Crop cut elongates legs
Pros:
- Designed to sculpt, streamline and smooth
- Hidden front pocket
- Very comfortable and lightweight
Cons:
- Some say these leggings run small
Best Leggings for Tall Women: Yogipace Tall 31″/34″/36″ Extra Long Yoga Leggings
Our Guidelines:
- A long mid-rise is most flattering
- Avoid a high-rise that makes your legs look too long
Pros:
- Extra long for taller women (One shopper said, “Really the only leggings long enough for truly tall women”)
- Wide waistband that won’t dig into skin
- Thick and flattering
Cons:
- Limited color options
- Material isn’t the softest or stretchiest
Best Leggings for Curves: Dragon Fit Compression Power Stretch Workout Leggings with High Waist Tummy Control
Our Guidelines:
- Aim for a longer style, avoid crop
- Bold, solid colors
- Wide waistband
- Compression is key!
Pros:
- Built to feel like a comfortable hug of compression
- Wide waistband with hidden pocket
- Very comfortable
Cons:
- Some shoppers don’t love the material
Best Leggings for Apple Shapes: The Gym People Tummy Control Workout Leggings
Our Guidelines:
- Mid-rise is most flattering
- Stay away from patterns and prints — pick a subtle shade that doesn’t draw attention to waist
- Control top to keep mid-section smooth
Pros:
- Variety of color options
- Wide waistband with tummy control
- Ultra-stretch fit
- Over 60,000 rave reviews
- Side pockets!
Cons:
- Shoppers say some material may be see-through
Best Leggings for Pear Shapes: Jockey Performance High-Waisted Brushed Legging
Our Guidelines:
- High-rise fit that cinches the waist
- Search for a style that smooths hips, thighs and butt
Pros:
- Reviewers rave these are the “best leggings!”
- Wide waistband adds support while contouring shape
- Stretchy Spandex-blend fabric with compression
- Leggings smooth out imperfections
Cons:
- May be too high-rise for some shoppers
Best Leggings for Hourglass Figures: CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High-Waisted Leggings
Our Guidelines:
- High-rise is perfect
- Wide waistband
Pros:
- No. 1 bestseller in women’s yoga leggings!
- Buttery soft and lightweight
- lululemon Align leggings lookalike
- Flattering and comfortable
Cons:
- Arrived damaged to one reviewer
- Ultimately fell apart after a few washes for another shopper
Best Leggings for Straight Shapes: Baleaf High-Waisted Athletic Buttery Soft Leggings
Our Guidelines:
- Paneled pants give the illusion of curves
Pros:
- High-waisted with tummy control
- Super soft
- Side pockets
- Paneled style
Cons:
- Run large
Best Leggings for Athletic Figures: Aoxjox High Waist Seamless Workout Leggings
Our Guidelines:
- Seamless
- Softens muscular legs while highlighting tone
Pros:
- Variety of fun colors
- Butt-lifting, sweat-wicking, squat-proof
- Seamless and comfortable
Cons:
- Some sizes are low in stock
