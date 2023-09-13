Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to leggings, we used to think it was one style fits all. We were falsely mistaken! Certain silhouettes flatter different figures. So, there’s a good chance your go-to leggings might not be the best fit for your particular body. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

We researched which type of leggings would appeal to various body shapes so you can feel the most confident and comfortable in your skin. Keep scrolling to shop these sporty styles!

Best Leggings for Petites: Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Mid Rise Capri Legging

Our Guidelines:

Look for a lower-waisted style

Crop cut elongates legs

Pros:

Designed to sculpt, streamline and smooth

Hidden front pocket

Very comfortable and lightweight

Cons:

Some say these leggings run small

Best Leggings for Tall Women: Yogipace Tall 31″/34″/36″ Extra Long Yoga Leggings

Our Guidelines:

A long mid-rise is most flattering

Avoid a high-rise that makes your legs look too long

Pros:

Extra long for taller women (One shopper said, “Really the only leggings long enough for truly tall women”)

Wide waistband that won’t dig into skin

Thick and flattering

Cons:

Limited color options

Material isn’t the softest or stretchiest

Best Leggings for Curves: Dragon Fit Compression Power Stretch Workout Leggings with High Waist Tummy Control

Our Guidelines:

Aim for a longer style, avoid crop

Bold, solid colors

Wide waistband

Compression is key!

Pros:

Built to feel like a comfortable hug of compression

Wide waistband with hidden pocket

Very comfortable

Cons:

Some shoppers don’t love the material

Best Leggings for Apple Shapes: The Gym People Tummy Control Workout Leggings

Our Guidelines:

Mid-rise is most flattering

Stay away from patterns and prints — pick a subtle shade that doesn’t draw attention to waist

Control top to keep mid-section smooth

Pros:

Variety of color options

Wide waistband with tummy control

Ultra-stretch fit

Over 60,000 rave reviews

Side pockets!

Cons:

Shoppers say some material may be see-through

Best Leggings for Pear Shapes: Jockey Performance High-Waisted Brushed Legging

Our Guidelines:

High-rise fit that cinches the waist

Search for a style that smooths hips, thighs and butt

Pros:

Reviewers rave these are the “best leggings!”

Wide waistband adds support while contouring shape

Stretchy Spandex-blend fabric with compression

Leggings smooth out imperfections

Cons:

May be too high-rise for some shoppers

Best Leggings for Hourglass Figures: CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High-Waisted Leggings

Our Guidelines:

High-rise is perfect

Wide waistband

Pros:

No. 1 bestseller in women’s yoga leggings!

Buttery soft and lightweight

lululemon Align leggings lookalike

Flattering and comfortable

Cons:

Arrived damaged to one reviewer

Ultimately fell apart after a few washes for another shopper

Best Leggings for Straight Shapes: Baleaf High-Waisted Athletic Buttery Soft Leggings

Our Guidelines:

Paneled pants give the illusion of curves

Pros:

High-waisted with tummy control

Super soft

Side pockets

Paneled style

Cons:

Run large

Best Leggings for Athletic Figures: Aoxjox High Waist Seamless Workout Leggings

Our Guidelines:

Seamless

Softens muscular legs while highlighting tone

Pros:

Variety of fun colors

Variety of fun colors

Butt-lifting, sweat-wicking, squat-proof

Seamless and comfortable

Cons:

Some sizes are low in stock

