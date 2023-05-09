Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to add to your leggings line-up? Pretty much every clothing brand on the planet makes leggings, so it’s not like they’re hard to find — the difficult part is coming across a pair you’ll actually love!

For Us, the best leggings are comfortable, of course, but super flattering as well. We want to be able to wear them with oversized hoodies but also sports bras and crop tops. That means we’re looking for wide, high-rise waistbands. See 21 of our picks below that fit the bill!

Black Leggings

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These Tnnzeet leggings have so many reviews and amazing tummy control — can you believe how affordable they are?

2. We Also Love: If you want to feel snatched, you obviously can’t go wrong with these Skims leggings! They offer smoothing control without feeling like shapewear!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you want to accentuate your booty while you’re at it — and who doesn’t? — make sure to check out these Suuksess scrunch leggings!

Blue Leggings

4. Our Absolute Favorite: How pretty is the French Blue shade of these Amazon Essentials leggings? Available in sizes XS to 6X!

5. We Also Love: Don’t want to even see a pair of leggings without pockets? Head straight to these Yoyoyoga leggings!

6. We Can’t Forget: Whether you’re working out or hanging out, these moisture-wicking All in Motion leggings from Target will keep you cool in the summer!

Camo Leggings

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Camo prints and leggings will always work well together — as evidenced by these beloved Zuty 7/8 leggings!

8. We Also Love: If you want to treat yourself, obviously the proper choice is a pair of these lululemon Align leggings in the camo colorway!

9. We Can’t Forget: You don’t have to stick to dark colors. How about the white camo print on these Ododos leggings?

Animal Print Leggings

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We know many of you are looking for leopard print, and we’re here to provide. Do not, we repeat, do not skip over these Colorfulkoala leggings!

11. We Also Love: We love how these Aoxjox leggings take a zebra print and switch it up, opting for shades of coffee brown instead of black and white!

12. We Can’t Forget: Into a slithering snake print? You’ll fall quickly in love with this pair of CRZ Yoga leggings!

Tie-Dye Leggings

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These Yaavii leggings come in really nice colors for warmer weather, and the tie-dye only adds to the brilliance!

14. We Also Love: These weightless, unbelievably soft lululemon Align leggings come in a really unique grey, green and mauve tie-dye!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you’re more into soft pastels, these Vundo leggings will be right up your alley!

Cross Waist Leggings

16. Our Absolute Favorite: One way to do the high waistband is with a crossover waist. Check out this A New Day pair from Target!

17. We Also Love: Want something cropped so you can show off your shoes or keep cool in the sun? Look no further than these The Gym People leggings!

18. We Can’t Forget: Really want to stock up? Grab the four-pack of these Natural Feelings leggings — four different colors!

Floral Print Leggings

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These Bally Total Fitness leggings have a bold, busy floral print that almost looks like it’s lit from within!

20. We Also Love: If you’re into a more realistic floral design, you’ll love the blooms flourishing all over these Ododos leggings!

21. We Can’t Forget: Let’s dive right into summer mode with these Aeoiba leggings — the sunflower print is going to put a smile on your face!

