We live in leggings year-round! Whether we’re working out, hanging out or going out on the town, there’s a good chance we’re rocking leggings. Our closet is filled with different brands of yoga pants, from luxury labels to affordable alternatives. But we’ll let you in on a little secret — we actually prefer the inexpensive options! In fact, our favorite find is a bestselling pocketed pair from Amazon.

These high-waisted leggings will sculpt your body like Spanx but for a fraction of the cost. Say less! Not only are these workout pants stretchy, sporty and sweat-wicking (the athletic trifecta), but they’re also on sale. No wonder these leggings have received 60,000 reviews on Amazon!

Get The Gym People High-Waisted Workout Leggings for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Made from a Spandex blend, these high-waisted workout leggings from The Gym People are thick yet buttery-soft. The wide elastic waistband provides tummy control, and the moisture-wicking material delivers four-way stretch, compression and support. Ideal for cardio runs and gym runs!

Available in dozens of different colors, these comfy leggings are an everyday essential. And the pockets are an added bonus! Store your phone, keys or cards in these convenient side pockets and hidden inner pocket.

