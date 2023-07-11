Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leg Day may only be a few times a week, but Leggings Day is every day for Us — even in the summer! Once the weather gets hotter, however, we switch over to yoga pants that keep Us cool. Breathable, buttery soft fabric that feels like a second skin? Sign Us up! And while we’re at it, let’s add some pockets to hold our essentials when we’re on the go. Please and thank you!

We prefer not to spend a pretty penny on leggings, so Amazon it is! As for our clothing brand of choice? Well, we just rely on a recommendation from Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently took to Amazon Live to give her activewear seal of approval.

“This is my go-to,” she said, while holding up a pair of yoga pants from the Gym People. “The high-waisted — it took me a while to get there. Now I’m like, please don’t ever go back! And the pockets here where I keep my phone and my AirPods when I’m running. I like the way this band is really big up here too. I feel like this is a good-for-everybody type of pant. And I’ve kind of learned no matter how many colors I buy, I just always go with the black.”

Keep scrolling to shop these same exact leggings from Amazon — on sale for Prime Day!

Get The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Out of the thousands of yoga leggings on Amazon, the Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets is the no. 1 bestseller! How did these pants earn the top slot, you ask? Between the tummy control and comfort, these leggings are the best of both worlds! Designed with a wide waistband, these squat-proof leggings won’t slip down during a workout. And the ultra-stretch, moisture-wicking material will keep you cool during a sweat sesh!

Our favorite feature? Side pockets and an inner pocket to store your cards, keys and phones. Now you can go hands-free while hitting the gym!

Get The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kyle isn’t the only fan of these leggings. One customer called these pants “the best gym leggings out there! They are the only leggings you will need buttery soft! Lulu dupes. I prefer them over it. Great price too.” Another reviewer reported, “The have amazing tummy control, and they aren’t see-through. That’s plenty to make it worthwhile, but they kicked it up a notch with the super soft fabric and the pockets.”

Snag these bestselling leggings while they’re still on sale!

See it! Get The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from The Gym People here and explore more leggings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: