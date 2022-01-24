Kyle Richards Recommends This ‘Great Classic Bodysuit’ — Only $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spend so much time shopping for statement pieces that we often forget about the basics — you know, the items in our closet that really only shine when styled next to the perfect partner. For instance, a high-waisted mini skirt never looks right without a neutral bodysuit, and patterned pants always pop when teamed with a complementary top. We learned this lesson the hard way the other day when we couldn’t find a form-fitting long-sleeve shirt to wear with a flowy midi. So, we scoured the web for a new winter wardrobe essential in our ideal price range.

When it comes to finding major deals on a wide variety of products, Amazon is our most reliable retailer. And this time, we received some fashion assistance from Kyle Richards! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently appeared on Amazon Live to share her winter style recommendations with fans. One piece in particular stood out to Us: a mock turtleneck bodysuit. “Here is a great classic bodysuit, a white bodysuit to go under whatever — pants, jeans, skirt, miniskirt, leather pants,” Richards said. “It’s really thin, light fabric, and when you put it on because of the type of fabric it is, it looks really pretty. See how it forms to your body? I really like this one. It’s not uncomfortable in the back. This is a really comfortable one. This is a great staple to have, and you can use this year-round.”

Comfortable and classic? *Immediately adds to cart.* This flattering bodysuit is available now on Amazon for only $20, so snag it while you still can!

Get the Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit for just $20 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit is the bestseller in women’s bodysuit tops. Such a popular pick! Made from a stretchy material, this bodysuit is flexible and breathable. Featuring a mock turtleneck, snap button closure and long sleeves, this fitted find is optimal for colder weather. This bodysuit comes in black and white, in addition to six fun patterns — stars, flowers and animal print.

Shoppers are smitten with this top-rated bodysuit. “I am in love with this!! It’s beyond comfortable and fits amazing,” one customer gushed. “It looks fantastic with jeans or a nice skirt — so versatile!” According to another review, “This bodysuit is just something you need to have in your closet. Not see through, lightweight but somewhat thick enough to keep you warm. I highly recommend for the price.”

As Richards suggested, you can style this mock turtleneck top with anything from skirts to pants. High-waisted cuts would especially pair well with this bodysuit, accentuating your silhouette and lengthening your legs. For a winter night out, try teaming this top with dark-wash denim and heels or a leather mini with tights and booties. Now your winter wear is complete!

