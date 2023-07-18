Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Unless we have somewhere special to go, we pretty much live in sweatpants 24/7. But we’ve figured out some tricks to pull off wearing comfy clothes in public. The cardinal rule comes down to silhouette — baggy styles usually seem sloppy, but joggers always look sophisticated. Something about the tapered cut at the ankle gives the pants a polished touch.
Searching for lightweight joggers that you can take from the living room to the lounge? We found 17 options that are soft, slimming and stylish for summer. Some are athletic and some are just plain adorable. Jog — don’t walk — to score these joggers below!
1. Sporty chic! These quick-dry joggers are ideal for a summer hike — just $30!
2. Featuring five zippered pockets, Spandex-blend fabric and UPF 50 protection, these stretchy joggers will keep you cool and comfy — originally $56, now just $38!
3. These breathable joggers are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s golf pants on Amazon — originally $24, now just $14!
4. And these athletic joggers are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s track pants on Amazon — originally $34, now just $31!
5. An affordable alternative to the lululemon Align joggers, these buttery soft lounge pants are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s activewear leggings on Amazon — originally $35, now just $29!
6. These lightweight linen joggers are breezy and beachy for summer — originally $33, now just $30!
7. Designed with elastic panels along the lower leg and adjustable drawstrings, these cropped ankle joggers are sweat-wicking and slimming — just $35!
8. These lightweight workout joggers will help you stay cool when you’re breaking a sweat — just $35!
9. These ultra-airy joggers look like sweatpants and feel like pajamas! “These pants are super comfy!” one customer gushed. “They are incredibly lightweight” — just $19!
10. These cargo-style satin joggers are totally on trend! “These bottoms are very silky smooth,” one shopper said. “Great choice for casual or dress up occasions” — originally $36, now just $24!
11. Lightweight and luxe! These effortlessly cool joggers from Splendid include a tie waist, ribbed hem and accent along the side seam — just $158!
12. Available in every color of the rainbow in children’s and women’s sizing, these cargo joggers are comfy and cool — originally $32, now just $29!
13. Pretty in pink! These hot pink satin joggers are perfect for girls’ night out (or a Barbie movie night!) — just $40!
14. Known for California-cool styles and hand-screened graphics, Free City produces luxury loungewear that feels heavenly soft. You’ll never want to take these lightweight joggers off — just $148!
15. These denim joggers make for an easy everyday outfit! Simply add a white tee and sneakers, and you’re good to go — just $28!
16. Vacay vibes! These lightweight high-waisted joggers are a day-to-night dream — originally $35, now just $32!
17. We’ve been wearing white linen pants all summer long! These linen-blend joggers are a seriously a steal — just $40!
