Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Just like black clothing makes you appear slimmer, certain heels make you appear taller. In the summer, we gravitate towards neutral sandals that are comfy, versatile and stylish. And since we tend to show more skin once the weather gets warmer, it doesn’t hurt that these shoes give Us a little lift!

If you want to make your legs look miles long, then shop these seven sandals from Zappos! Don’t worry, you won’t be sacrificing comfort for style — these neutral shoes are surprisingly comfortable! Strut into the new season in this flattering footwear.

Marc Fisher Puffy Heeled Sandals

The puffy look is trending this season, so embrace the aesthetic with this heeled sandals by Marc Fisher. “The most comfortable mules I’ve ever worn,” one reviewer raved.

$130.00 See It!

Chinese Laundry Clear Heeled Sandals

Cinderella was ahead of her time with her glass slippers! These Chinese Laundry clear heels may just make a prince fall madly in love with you. “These shoes were a perfect finish to my outfit for going out with friends!” one shopper gushed. “They were comfy to wear fit 6 hours and my feet didn’t hurt at the end of the night. That’s a win! Highly recommend!”

Was $80 On Sale: $66 You Save 18% See It!

Dolce Vita Raffia Platform Heels

These platform heels from Dolce Vita feel like vacation. Now we just need an ocean breeze and a tropical cocktail!

$150.00 See It!

Sam Edelman Block Heels

Simple yet striking, these square-toe block heels by Sam Edelman are a dressy dream. “These block heels are extraordinarily comfortable,” one shopper proclaimed. “No blisters, no sore feet, no problems at all.”

$130.00 See It!

Chinese Laundry Lace-Up Sandals

I absolutely love these lace-up sandals from Chinese Laundry. Unlike similar styles I’ve tried, these straps actually stay up. Another customer commented, “These shoes are extremely soft and comfortable. Heel height was perfect. Love the strappy ties!! So delicate and feminine.”

$80.00 See It!

Bandolino Strappy Sandals

Such a steal! These nude sandals look way more expensive than they actually are. And according to one review, “These are the perfect height for all-night-mingling comfort.”

Was $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See It!

Dolce Vita Straw Sandals

Straw style is still going strong this season, so stay up to date with these straw heels from Dolce Vita. “Perfect fit and very comfortable!” one customer declared.

Was $125 On Sale: $59 You Save 53% See It!

