Put a Spring in Your Step With the 10 Comfiest Sneakers for All-Day Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to our shoes, comfort always comes first (style is a close second, of course). If we’re going to be on our feet for hours on end, we want to make sure we’re as comfy as can be! So, it’s probably no surprise that our go-to shoes are sneakers. What other type of outdoor footwear is as cushioned and cozy? Running shoes are an everyday essential from day to night.

Since spring is coming to an end and summer is on the horizon, we wanted to find sneakers that embrace the sunny style — fresh white kicks and pastel pairs, please! Dark, drab hues can stay in the fall and winter, thank you very much. Below are 10 of the most comfortable sneakers for spring and summer that will elevate your warm-weather wardrobe.

Akk Women’s Walking Shoes

Made with breathable mesh and lightweight memory foam, these knit sneakers area ideal for a grocery run or cardio run. One shopper gushed, “Like walking on clouds! I’m pleasantly surprised how cute and COMFORTABLE these shoes are!”

Was $70 On Sale: $39 You Save 44% See It!

Reebok Women’s Club C Sneaker

Keep it classic, crisp and cool with these Reebok sneakers. The all-white aesthetic will match every summer outfit, from dresses to jean shorts and a tee.

Was $74 On Sale: $62 You Save 16% See It!

Hoka Bondi 8

Hoka sneakers are considered some of the most comfortable running shoes around! And this pair has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health. We’re smitten with this orange sherbet style that feels like summer personified.

$165.00 See It!

New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed! Instead, combine the two with this stylish pair of New Balance sneakers. One reviewer raved, “I am amazed at how comfortable these shoes are.”

Was $80 On Sale: $71 You Save 11% See It!

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace

Barbiecore! Chunky sneakers continue to trend, so stay in style with these platform sneakers from Sorel. The hot pink soles add the coolest pop of color.

$135.00 See It!

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker

Arguably the most popular shoe style of the summer is a colorful Adidas striped sneaker — we’ve seen this look all over social media! Get ahead of the trend with these ‘90s-inspired mint lifestyle sneakers.

$100.00 See It!

Lane 8 AD1 Sneakers

I own these white sneakers, and I’m obsessed! They form to my feet for snug support, keeping me comfy with a cushioned midsole. Rock these kicks with athleisure or a sweat set! Bonus: they’re made with sustainable materials.

$130.00 See It!

On Cloudeasy Sneakers

Lavender haze! These pastel sneakers are just as comfy as they are cute. One customer declared, “By far the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever owned. They are so easy to walk in. I work on my feet all day, and these have been so much better than any previous shoe.”

$130.00 See It!

Nike Air Force One Shadow Sneaker

I live in my Nike Air Force Ones! This shadow style adds some intrigue with a color combo of blue, coral and pink. Get ready for all the compliments with these chic shoes!

$130.00 See It!

Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners

Allbirds shoes are widely known for sustainability, comfort and style. Made with lightweight eucalyptus fiber and a cushioned midsole, these signature sneakers are silky-smooth for everyday wear.

$105.00 See It!

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi-Top Sneakers

It doesn’t get more classic than Converse hi-tops! These comfy Chuck Taylor sneakers go with absolutely everything. A true summer staple!

$65.00 See It!

