Jewelry is always a great day to take a blah outfit and elevate it to give it a more fun, sophisticated look. Whether you like a simple initial necklace or like to spice things up with a statement necklace, sometimes minimalistic is better. If you’re the type of person who likes dainty jewelry, you have tons of options to level up your outfit with fun, feminine pieces that you can wear again and again. But you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get pieces that you’ll actually want to wear over and over again.

Nope! In fact, there are tons of absolutely beautiful pieces of dainty jewelry you can find from a variety of retailers, namely Amazon. Right now, you can snag a variety of gold chains, beaded baubles, and more for some of their lowest prices yet. If you want to add some fun basics to your collection, start here, and save a bundle instead of running to a boutique to get all your chic jewelry. You’ll be glad you did once you see how much money you’ve saved.

10 Best Dainty Jewelry Deals on Amazon Today

1. Tiny Sparkles: This dainty diamond shines just like a larger one on a sweet gold-toned chain that’ll go with everything – just $15!

2. Catching Some Style: This lightweight lariat necklace looks good with everything from blouses to dresses – just $13!

3. What’s Your Sign?: Show off a small birthstone with this thicker, gold-plated chain that’ll help folks figure out your sign – just $10!

4. Pearly Whites: Rock these delicate freshwater pearls for a statement that goes with absolutely everything – just $13!



5. Faithful: Show your faith with this micro cross necklace that you can wear everywhere you go – just $13!



6. Love It: Wear your heart on your neck with this fun, dainty heart necklace – just $14!

7. Lettering: This gold-plated initial necklace will have you making a simple statement – just $10!

8. Flower Power: This delicate little flower looks great on the small chain and you’ll smile when you see it – just $14!

9. Leaves of Love: Keep these diamond-studded leaves adorning your neck and looking fine – just $10!

10. Basic Beauty: Everyone needs a simple gold chain, so grab this one and add your own charms, if desired, later. – only $8!