Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These Eye-Catching Luxury Bracelets and Watches Are Up to 70% Off

By
bracelet
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have an eye for luxury jewelry but don’t want to pay the hefty price, we understand completely. There are certain things which may be worth it, but for most of Us, $650 for a piece bracelet is a little (okay, a lot) steep. But one of the best ways to get your luxury jewelry fix — or any luxury item, for that matter — without breaking the bank is to smartly shop the sales.

Sometimes, shopping sales can feel like scraping the bottom of the barrel, but we found six dainty bracelets and watches at 70% off that are anything but. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, you’re bound to find the perfect bracelet (or two!). See our top picks below!

Related: Get This Luxe Swarovski Jewelry Set for Nearly 50% Off on Amazon

Clover and Circle Station Bracelet

bracelet
Macys

Glitzy clovers give this bracelet a unique and sophisticated flair. The plating is tarnish-resistant for long-lasting wear.

See it!

Get the Sterling Silver Clover and Circle Station Bracelet for $134 (originally $449) at Macy’s!

Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Bracelet

bracelet
Macys

This bracelet will appear ultra-dainty on your wrist. It comes in five colors, all of which are on sale, so you just might have to grab two!

Get the Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Bracelet for $198 (originally $660) at Macy’s!

Ritz Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

watch
Macys

Classy, elegant and so beautiful it almost twinkles, you’ll be obsessed with this fan favorite. It goes with everything, making it the perfect gift!

Get the Michael Kors Ritz Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $206 (originally $295) at Macy’s!

Related: Tory Burch Just Dropped Stunning New Flats and Put the Classics on Sale

Color Pop Tennis Bracelet

bracelet
Macys

Sometimes, you’re in the mood for a subtle pop of color. This bracelet will give you that aesthetic without distracting from the most beautiful thing — you!

Get the Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Color Pop Tennis Bracelet for $167 (originally $555) at Macy’s!

Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Large Tennis Bracelet

bracelet
Macys

Whether silver, rose or gold is your color, this sparkly bracelet will complement any outfit!

Get the Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Large Tennis Bracelet for $198 (originally $660) at Macy’s!

Lennox Three-Hand Navy Strap Watch

mk
Macys

It doesn’t get more luxe than a gold Michael Kors watch. The navy and gold combination is beyond breathtaking!

Get the Lennox Three-Hand Navy Strap Watch for $263 (originally $350) at Macy’s!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other jewelry at Macy’s!

Young beautiful model with long wavy well groomed hair

Deal of the Day

This 3-in-1 Curler Is Just Like the Dyson Airwrap — Only $544 Cheaper View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!