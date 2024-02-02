Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have an eye for luxury jewelry but don’t want to pay the hefty price, we understand completely. There are certain things which may be worth it, but for most of Us, $650 for a piece bracelet is a little (okay, a lot) steep. But one of the best ways to get your luxury jewelry fix — or any luxury item, for that matter — without breaking the bank is to smartly shop the sales.

Sometimes, shopping sales can feel like scraping the bottom of the barrel, but we found six dainty bracelets and watches at 70% off that are anything but. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one, you’re bound to find the perfect bracelet (or two!). See our top picks below!

Related: Get This Luxe Swarovski Jewelry Set for Nearly 50% Off on Amazon If you’re wondering what to request for a Valentine’s Day gift this year, consider a stunning jewelry set that won’t break the bank! We’re not saying that Valentine’s Day is all about the gifts, of course, but if you and your boo like to celebrate with a few thoughtful trinkets, then more power to you. […]

Clover and Circle Station Bracelet

Glitzy clovers give this bracelet a unique and sophisticated flair. The plating is tarnish-resistant for long-lasting wear.

Get the Sterling Silver Clover and Circle Station Bracelet for $134 (originally $449) at Macy’s!

Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Bracelet

This bracelet will appear ultra-dainty on your wrist. It comes in five colors, all of which are on sale, so you just might have to grab two!

Get the Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Bracelet for $198 (originally $660) at Macy’s!

Ritz Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

Classy, elegant and so beautiful it almost twinkles, you’ll be obsessed with this fan favorite. It goes with everything, making it the perfect gift!

Get the Michael Kors Ritz Chronograph Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $206 (originally $295) at Macy’s!

Related: Tory Burch Just Dropped Stunning New Flats and Put the Classics on Sale Tory Burch fans, rejoice! Two great things are happening at once. First, the shoe drop we’ve been dreaming about just happened. Second, the classic ballet flats and loafers we know and love just went on sale. Someone pinch Us! Tory Burch shoes are known for their quality and effortlessly chic aesthetic — we can’t wait […]

Color Pop Tennis Bracelet

Sometimes, you’re in the mood for a subtle pop of color. This bracelet will give you that aesthetic without distracting from the most beautiful thing — you!

Get the Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Color Pop Tennis Bracelet for $167 (originally $555) at Macy’s!

Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Large Tennis Bracelet

Whether silver, rose or gold is your color, this sparkly bracelet will complement any outfit!

Get the Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Large Tennis Bracelet for $198 (originally $660) at Macy’s!

Lennox Three-Hand Navy Strap Watch

It doesn’t get more luxe than a gold Michael Kors watch. The navy and gold combination is beyond breathtaking!

Get the Lennox Three-Hand Navy Strap Watch for $263 (originally $350) at Macy’s!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other jewelry at Macy’s!