Shop With Us

Tory Burch Just Dropped Stunning New Flats and Put the Classics on Sale

By
Tory Burch flats
Tory Burch

Tory Burch fans, rejoice! Two great things are happening at once. First, the shoe drop we’ve been dreaming about just happened. Second, the classic ballet flats and loafers we know and love just went on sale. Someone pinch Us! Tory Burch shoes are known for their quality and effortlessly chic aesthetic — we can’t wait to get a fresh pair!

Whether you’re looking for a classy flat for the office or to rock at your Valentine’s Day dinner, there’s a pair waiting for you. See our favorites on sale plus the newest of the new below!

Flats on Sale

Eleanor Ballet Flats

Tory Burch
Tory Burch

These flats are a crowd favorite, with one shopper calling them the “most comfortable shoes” she has ever owned, and another informing anyone on the fence that these are “absolutely worth the price”. Well, the price just got lower, so they’re definitely worth it now!

Get the Eleanor Ballet Flat for $179 (originally $298) at Tory Burch!

Ballet Loafer

ballet
Tory Burch

Imagine the elegance of a ballet flat linking up with the trendiness and style of a loafer — it happened, and we’re obsessed! These shoes have a subtle gold Tory Burch logo on the top to always remind you why they’re so fabulous.

Get the Ballet Loafer for $179 (originally $298) at Tory Burch!

Woven Ballet Loafer

loafer
Tory Burch

These woven loafers are anything but basic. The shoe is made from delicate leather, as is the hand-stitched strap. Style these with wide-leg pants for day-to-day wear or with black dress pants for the office.

Get the Woven Ballet Loafer for $259 (originally $378) at Tory Burch!

Shop our other faves from the sale section:

New-In Flats

Claire Cap-Toe Ballet

silver
Tory Burch

Metallic is totally in. If you want to hop on the trend, these shoes are your silver ticket! And if silver jewelry is up your alley, you just put together a supremely sophisticated outfit. Slay!

Get the Claire Cap-Toe Ballet Flat for $248 at Tory Burch!

Minnie Travel Ballet

flat
Tory Burch

It doesn’t get more classic than black, but you can snag this style in hues like white, stone gray, shimmery dark brown and tan. This pick gives the traditional Tory Burch flat a modern, sleek upgrade — and we’re not complaining.

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat for $228 at Tory Burch!

Cap-Toe Ballet

ballet
Tory Burch

How cute are these shoes? We love the mini heel look and trendy bow. The contrasting colors allow you to style them with a plethora of shades, while a cushioned leather footbed adds to the allure of these fashionable flats!

Get the Cap-Toe Ballet Flat for $248 at Tory Burch!

Shop our other faves from the new drop selection:

