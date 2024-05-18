Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

I’m a Fashion Writer and These Are the 9 Deals I Can’t Resist Buying This Weekend

By
shop
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy Saturday, friends! We made it to the last weekend that’ll feel like spring before we go full summer mode. The barbeques, beach days, hot girl walks and half days start promptly after Memorial Day, so if you’re anything like me, you want to have your wardrobe stacked!

Related: 12 Home Gifts for the Friend Who Just Moved That Aren't Candles

Some of the clothes, swimsuits and shoes I’ve been eyeing lately just went on sale, so call it fate, but I’ll be taking advantage of it. And if you’re curious about what someone who writes about and studies fashion actually buys, you’re in the right place — I’ve gathered my top picks from stores like Zappos, lululemon, Abercrombie and Fitch and more! So join me as we cannonball into summer (fashionably, of course!). Details below!

Coach Hc8169 Square Sunglasses

Amazon
Amazon

Rich mom who? These square Coach sunglasses have an irresistible style that will turn any outfit into a luxe-looking one — originally $192, now $154!

See it!

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra

lululemon
lululemon

If you plan on being active this summer, do it while nailing the trendy asymmetrical look. Grab it in pink, black, gray or one of five other hues — originally $58, now $29!

See it!

Anrabess Two-Piece Wide-Leg Outfit Set

anrabess
Amazon

This Anrabess set will make you think you’re strolling the streets of Italy with a cappuccino in hand. Euro summer era, unlocked — originally $47, now $42!

See it!

Cupshe Button-Up Swimsuit Coverup

Amazon
Amazon

You’ve probably grabbed a few swimsuits by now, but you need a coverup, too! I’ll be wearing this linen-looking shirt over my bikinis all summer long — originally $45, now $35!

See it!

Sam Edelman Irna Sandal

zappos
Zappos

It’s about time for a pair of ultra-comfy summer sandals that have a total quiet luxury vibe — originally $130, now $91!

See it!

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Linen-Blend Strapless Jumpsuit

abercrombie
Abercrombie and Fitch

Whenever you see a bestseller on sale, you want to add to cart fast before it sells out! That’s what I’m doing with this A&F outfit — originally $110, now $90!

See it!

SySea High-Waisted Palazzo Pants

Amazon
Amazon

With a wide-leg design and a cute tie waist, these high-waist palazzo pants are an absolute yes for me! Grab them in a solid color or a pattern — originally $46, now $36!

See it!

Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker

Amazon
Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be wearing white sneakers with all of my shorts, dresses and skirts this summer. This pair seems as comfy as it is stylish — originally $65, now $51!

See it!

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Sundress

Amazon
Amazon

It’s sundress season which the girls and the guys seem to love. This one is sure to be a new staple — originally $50, now $35!

See it!

Related: 15 Dainty Jewelry Pieces That Won't Fall Off In the Pool

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!