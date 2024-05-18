Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy Saturday, friends! We made it to the last weekend that’ll feel like spring before we go full summer mode. The barbeques, beach days, hot girl walks and half days start promptly after Memorial Day, so if you’re anything like me, you want to have your wardrobe stacked!

Related: 12 Home Gifts for the Friend Who Just Moved That Aren't Candles If someone you know has a move planned this summer or already moved this spring, it makes sense! May through September is designated “moving season” here in the U.S., whether that’s upgrading from an apartment to a house nearby or loading up a truck and going cross country. Regardless of how or where though, moving […]

Some of the clothes, swimsuits and shoes I’ve been eyeing lately just went on sale, so call it fate, but I’ll be taking advantage of it. And if you’re curious about what someone who writes about and studies fashion actually buys, you’re in the right place — I’ve gathered my top picks from stores like Zappos, lululemon, Abercrombie and Fitch and more! So join me as we cannonball into summer (fashionably, of course!). Details below!

Coach Hc8169 Square Sunglasses

Rich mom who? These square Coach sunglasses have an irresistible style that will turn any outfit into a luxe-looking one — originally $192, now $154!

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra

If you plan on being active this summer, do it while nailing the trendy asymmetrical look. Grab it in pink, black, gray or one of five other hues — originally $58, now $29!

Anrabess Two-Piece Wide-Leg Outfit Set

This Anrabess set will make you think you’re strolling the streets of Italy with a cappuccino in hand. Euro summer era, unlocked — originally $47, now $42!

Cupshe Button-Up Swimsuit Coverup

You’ve probably grabbed a few swimsuits by now, but you need a coverup, too! I’ll be wearing this linen-looking shirt over my bikinis all summer long — originally $45, now $35!

Sam Edelman Irna Sandal

It’s about time for a pair of ultra-comfy summer sandals that have a total quiet luxury vibe — originally $130, now $91!

Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Linen-Blend Strapless Jumpsuit

Whenever you see a bestseller on sale, you want to add to cart fast before it sells out! That’s what I’m doing with this A&F outfit — originally $110, now $90!

SySea High-Waisted Palazzo Pants

With a wide-leg design and a cute tie waist, these high-waist palazzo pants are an absolute yes for me! Grab them in a solid color or a pattern — originally $46, now $36!

Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be wearing white sneakers with all of my shorts, dresses and skirts this summer. This pair seems as comfy as it is stylish — originally $65, now $51!

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Sundress

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It’s sundress season which the girls and the guys seem to love. This one is sure to be a new staple — originally $50, now $35!