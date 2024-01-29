Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing better than getting a great deal on something you probably would have purchased anyway. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a new crossbody, a new bag in general or simply a new accessory to freshen up your wardrobe, this Kate Spade option checks off all of the boxes — and then some!

And yes, we know — crossbody bags are a hit or miss situation, especially in an era of shoulder bags having their moment in the spotlight. The purse in question has to be the right size, shape, material, style and versatile enough to wear day-to-day. But even though finding a good one is difficult (especially at a reasonable price point), it is so worth the hassle! The design of a crossbody purse is ideal for daily wear since it’s filled with handy compartments, has a secure-fitting strap and exudes an easy-to-style aesthetic which teams with any outfit.

Get the Kate Spade New York Run Around Large Flap Crossbody for $220 (originally $700) at Walmart!

This one is sold out on the Kate Spade site, and for good reason! It’s the functional fashion accessory you need to elevate your grocery store, coffee shop or night out outfit, ideal for “running around New York,” as the name suggests. The pebbled leather gives the bag a sleek appearance, while the classic Kate Spade detailing makes it ultra-luxe.

And if you adore the style but practicality is on your mind, you’re in luck — with this bag, you can have both! It offers a magnetic snap flap closure with a zip to store all of your valuables, as well as a exterior slip pocket, an interior slip pocket and an interior zip pocket. Plus, the soft interior lining makes it malleable enough to fit even your funky-shaped belongings — think a hairbrush and sunglasses. In fact, this bag can fit much more than the compact size might suggest!

With its black leather and gold hardware, the accessory will look stunning with a black dress, gold jewelry and a chic pair of heels. For a more casual winter ‘fit, you can team it with wide leg jeans, a cute sweater and a puffer. And spring is just around the corner, so get ready for sandals and tanks! Regardless of what you wear it with, you’ll be extra-stylish and your belongings will be secure. Since it’s a luxury bag, it is also perfect for the office!

Call it fate, because this bag happens to be 70% off — but add it to your cart while it’s still in stock! Start 2024 with a bag you’re going to wear all year long… and many more to come!

