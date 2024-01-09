Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Walmart isn’t typically where I shop for jewelry. Home goods, clothing, food and beauty items, for sure — but not necklaces, bracelets and earrings. On Cyber Monday, however, I was scrolling through the Walmart site and happened to see this elegant bestseller of a necklace. The price almost seemed wrong! Trying it on was the ultimate test, and let me just say: it definitely didn’t disappoint.
Stunning is an understatement with regards to this white gold-plated necklace which genuinely looks like it’s crafted from diamonds and crystals. The pendant is lined with sparkly A+++ cubic zirconia crystals which shimmer in any lighting — all 28 of them! A dazzling 6.6 millimeter cubic zirconia stone sits in the middle of the necklace, making it a stunning addition to everyday outfits and dressy attire alike. It couldn’t be more versatile!
Get the Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Silver Plated Halo Necklace for $20 (originally $150) at Walmart!
The necklace pairs beautifully with a tank top and a cardigan, wide-leg pants, sneakers or boots and simple earrings. For a luxe look, you’re going to want to try it on with a long silky dress and — if your feet allow — some high heels. Gorgeous! You’ll find yourself planning fancy occasions for no reason other than to rock your dazzling new piece.
The metal is hypoallergenic and free of lead and nickel, making it a safe, irritation-free gift for the silver-colored jewelry lover in your life. Valentine’s Day is coming up, but it’s also a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, graduations — really anything which calls for a thoughtful present.
If white gold isn’t your your speed, or you would prefer gold, the necklace comes in yellow and rose gold varieties — seriously! Take your pick, but be warned: You may want to buy one in every color. (Or maybe I’m just speaking for myself!)
In case you’re looking for a full set, there are matching earrings which I chose to buy, but they aren’t necessary to get the unbelievably chic style reviewers and I rave about. That said, they are equally shimmery, opulent and discounted — yes, the earrings are also $130 off! It’s hard to turn down such a charming set, so shop now while there’s still stock up for grabs. Get ready to bring the bling this January and beyond!
