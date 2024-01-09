Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

A movie night isn’t complete without a hearty bowl of popcorn — that is, unless your popcorn is oversalted, burnt or unseasoned. Ugh! Even though the taste of homemade done right is unmatched, sometimes the fear of messing it up leads us to settle for microwave or bagged popcorn instead (we’ve all been there!).

But if making your own could taste as good as the movie theater treat for the same amount of work it takes to throw a bag in the microwave, wouldn’t that be a dream come true? This Popsmith popcorn popper does just that — taking the guesswork out of homemade popcorn-making. Hallelujah! Simply grab one of these Popsmith bestsellers and get a head start on that Harry Potter movie marathon — read on for the scoop!

The Stovetop Popper

If you have a bunch of unpopped kernels at home, let’s get popping! Using this sought-after popper, you’ll produce a heaping bowl of perfectly popped kernels in just five minutes. The stainless steel design and even-heating metal bottom ensures popcorn doesn’t hit either disappointing extreme: unpopped or burnt. It’s the only machine you’ll ever need to turn those tasty popcorn dreams into reality! Let the popcorn be a blank canvas to carry out any flavor combinations your heart desires.

Get the Stovetop Popper for $199 at Popsmith!

The Movie Night Bundle

We may have manifested it. This movie night-themed bundle is all we want for a cozy night at home watching the vast selection of Oscar movies, and it happens to be on sale! The set contains 10 pre-measured Oh Sooo Buttery kits along with a popper in your choice of color. Simply pour, pop for five minutes and proceed to be proud of yourself — you just made some of the tastiest popcorn ever!

Get the Movie Night Bundle for $220 (originally $237) at Popsmith!

The Starter Bundle

Not sure where to start? This all-in-one bundle comes with everything you need to finally do popcorn right. It includes the award-winning popper, along with 10 bags of ready-to-make butter popcorn and kettle corn popcorn kits — because why choose a flavor when you can have both? After the popcorn kits run out, you can have fun making your own flavors or order another box of your favorite flavor. Fun fact: This popper generates 2.5 times more popcorn than a bag of microwave popcorn does!

Get the Starter Bundle for $229 (originally $242) at Popsmith!

Classic Kettle Popcorn

If you love kettle corn, this pack of popcorn is about to brighten your day. Each bag feeds a family of four and contains just coconut oil, sugar, salt and popcorn kernels. The corn is sourced from local farms, yielding bigger and crunchier pieces in every bite!

Get the Popsmith Classic Kettle Corn for $22 at Popsmith!

Oh Sooo Buttery Popcorn

It’s just like being in a movie theater, except you’re much comfier than those recliners allow and there are no whispering teens behind you (we hope!). Reviewers are obsessed, with one exclaiming, “No idea how I’ve been eating microwave popcorn all of these years. The pre-measured pouches make it brainless, and the result is just so much better.” We’re sold!

Get the Oh Sooo Buttery Popcorn for $17 at Popsmith!

