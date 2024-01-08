Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Unless you traveled somewhere warm over the holidays, you’re likely noticing your summer glow slowly being replaced with a pale winter hue. Yes, it’s disappointing — but yes, there’s a solution! And best of all, it doesn’t damage your skin like the sun’s harmful rays or — worse — tanning bed bulbs.

If you haven’t tried sunless-tanning products before, let this be your sign! If you have tried but never want to have an orange, streaky deterrent of an experience ever again, let this also be your sign! Self tanning comes with a major learning curve, but with the right product and the appropriate tools, you’ll have a sun-like glow in just a few hours. Read on!

Some of the biggest consumer complaints with self tanners include the color, the painfully long application process and, of course, the result. This one from B.Tan is a gel lathered onto clean skin using your hand or — as recommended — a mitt. That’s it! This formula doesn’t even require a rinse afterward. Simply apply, wait and witness the beautiful bronzed color develop!

The bundle comes with a mitt in addition to the tanning gel, so you’ll be fully equipped with the glow-inducing essentials. Applying with a quality mitt ensures that your tan doesn’t turn out streaky, patchy and uneven. A bonus: since the gel is clear, you don’t have to worry about it transferring onto clothes and sheets!

This formula doesn’t include added chemicals, animal products, parabens or other ingredients which do more harm than good to your skin (and the planet). Instead, it contains only healthy ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and natural DHA. Your skin will be moisturized, smooth, supple and, most importantly, tan! Plus, without all the chemicals, you won’t end up with that synthetic self-tanner smell. (If you know, you definitely know!)

If you’ve shied away from self tanning due to the price, B.Tan products are undoubtedly for you! Reviewers new to self tanning adore the affordability of this gel, the color, how easy it is to apply and the confidence boost it provides. Even experienced sunless tanning reviewers love it! “So I’d consider myself a pro at self tanning and have used the $60 tanning and I actually really like this one. I’m marshmallow white and this is a great color for winter,” one explained

We’re ready to glow in 2024. And for just $17? That’s a no-brainer! Just make sure to follow standard self-tan protocol: exfoliate prior, no water contact for eight hours and moisturize frequently post-tan. Easy!

