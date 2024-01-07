Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re not on the protein powder kick yet, your world is about to change. These powders aren’t just for powerlifters and marathoners; they can help everyday people like Us feel satiated, boost metabolism, manage weight and increase strength.

For active individuals, protein powder can improve workout performance, speed up muscle recovery and promote muscle growth. This is because protein repairs the tissue broken down when you exercise, rebuilding them to be bigger and stronger. Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so the more muscle you have, the more calories you burn in the process.

Related: This Straightening Comb Rivals a $300 Brazilian Blowout It’s officially January. Yes, this means we’re currently faced with actually carrying out our New Year’s resolutions, not just setting them and getting back to the party. Sitting down and writing them out takes time, thought and effort; but as you’re likely seeing, it’s much harder to put them into action! Luckily, if some of […]

Get the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder for $29 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Protein can also aid in weight loss as it helps you stay full for longer and requires more calories to digest than carbohydrates and fats. This is a power combo made in slimming-down heaven! The more protein you consume, the more calories you burn — and the less you feel like reaching for a cookie!

There are various types of protein powders, including vegan ones, to suit different dietary needs. But this one is the “gold standard” of whey-based protein powders. It contains 24 grams of protein derived from whey protein isolate (called “isolate” because excess carbohydrates and fats are filtered out, leaving only high-quality, concentrated protein) and 5.5 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). BCAAs enhance muscle mass and prevent muscle loss from exercise, old age or a combination of the two.

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey protein powder comes in 20 different flavors, each with a similar panel of stellar macros: 24 grams of protein, 120 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 1.5 grams of fat. Some powders are grainy or clumpy, but this one dissolves completely in milk, water, yogurt and anything else you choose to mix it in.

Related: Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product If your resolution is to spend fewer dollars — and hours — at the nail salon this year, your paws are probably singing your praises. Even if you’re just intending to cut back a tiny bit, any time without gel, dip powder or acrylic coating is a moment your nails aren’t suffocating. We know many […]

The vanilla ice cream flavor is a extra versatile for smoothies and shakes, but why stop there? Some reviewers mix it into pancake batter, ice cream, coffee, baked goods and cereals for an extra satisfying boost of protein.

Whether you’re looking for more protein to fuel your workouts or just to fuel the day-to-day, this protein powder will taste like a treat without the blood sugar spike of a sugary snack. It makes for the perfect post-workout drink or anytime pick-me-up. You can get two whole pounds of this powder for 30% off right now!

See it: Get the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder for $29 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: Get Your Fitness on Track With a New Fitbit — Up to 38% Off Bestsellers It’s the beginning of January, and we all want to kick the year off on a strong foot. Whether your goal is to start seeing progress on your health and fitness journey, or you’re just entering the intimidating wellness space for the first time, there’s no better way to drive results than by tracking progress. […]

Not what you’re looking for? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!