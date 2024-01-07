Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re not on the protein powder kick yet, your world is about to change. These powders aren’t just for powerlifters and marathoners; they can help everyday people like Us feel satiated, boost metabolism, manage weight and increase strength.
For active individuals, protein powder can improve workout performance, speed up muscle recovery and promote muscle growth. This is because protein repairs the tissue broken down when you exercise, rebuilding them to be bigger and stronger. Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so the more muscle you have, the more calories you burn in the process.
Protein can also aid in weight loss as it helps you stay full for longer and requires more calories to digest than carbohydrates and fats. This is a power combo made in slimming-down heaven! The more protein you consume, the more calories you burn — and the less you feel like reaching for a cookie!
There are various types of protein powders, including vegan ones, to suit different dietary needs. But this one is the “gold standard” of whey-based protein powders. It contains 24 grams of protein derived from whey protein isolate (called “isolate” because excess carbohydrates and fats are filtered out, leaving only high-quality, concentrated protein) and 5.5 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). BCAAs enhance muscle mass and prevent muscle loss from exercise, old age or a combination of the two.
Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey protein powder comes in 20 different flavors, each with a similar panel of stellar macros: 24 grams of protein, 120 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 1.5 grams of fat. Some powders are grainy or clumpy, but this one dissolves completely in milk, water, yogurt and anything else you choose to mix it in.
The vanilla ice cream flavor is a extra versatile for smoothies and shakes, but why stop there? Some reviewers mix it into pancake batter, ice cream, coffee, baked goods and cereals for an extra satisfying boost of protein.
Whether you’re looking for more protein to fuel your workouts or just to fuel the day-to-day, this protein powder will taste like a treat without the blood sugar spike of a sugary snack. It makes for the perfect post-workout drink or anytime pick-me-up. You can get two whole pounds of this powder for 30% off right now!
