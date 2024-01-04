Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s officially January. Yes, this means we’re currently faced with actually carrying out our New Year’s resolutions, not just setting them and getting back to the party. Sitting down and writing them out takes time, thought and effort; but as you’re likely seeing, it’s much harder to put them into action!

Luckily, if some of your goals include saving money, being more efficient and taking better care of your hair, we may have just found your magic wand. This crowd-favorite hair tool happens to be on sale, so call it what you want — but we’re going with fate! You’re getting a two-for-one deal all the time with this dual-functioning iron, so read on for the scoop.

Get the TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Brush for $50 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The comb-iron-hybrid glides through your hair, detangling and straightening in one fell swoop. It doesn’t matter if your hair is curly, wavy, thick, frizzy, thin, soft or dry — everyone from moms to influencers alike are praising this tool, calling it a “life-changing” product that offers the “perfect blend of convenience and results.” Many are amazed by how such a well-functioning iron doesn’t accrue nearly as much heat damage as a straightener. Personally, we’re thrilled to give your locks some extra love!

It works by utilizing a Moroccan essential oil coating, anti-burning iron shell and multiple temperature settings to protect your strands — while a quick heating system, flat design and 25 ceramic plates work to smooth and straighten efficiently. You’ll be ready in half the time! (Well, your hair will be, at least — picking out an ensemble remains up to you.) It turns off automatically after 30 minutes, so let that be your timer!

Each Tymo ring comb comes with a few extras to make your life easier: two clips, a heatproof glov and a bag for taking it on the go. The iron is very light and compact, allowing you to bring silky smooth, non-frizzy hair to Idaho, Bali or wherever you go!

If you’re anything like Us, that $300 Brazilian blowout is looking much less enticing when we can get the same results on the daily, all without breaking the bank — or our precious strands — in the process!

See it: Get the TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Brush for $50 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

