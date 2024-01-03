Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve recently typed “detox,” “cleanse,” “debloat” or “digestive support” into Google, you’ve likely come across the popular recommendation to drink apple cider vinegar. After all, some medical professionals and wellness experts claim it to be a panacea for the above concerns (plus a slew of others). But regardless of how beneficial a shot of apple cider vinegar proves to be, many of Us find the taste to be unbearable!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Debloat Gummies Will Give Your Gut Relief We keep up with the Kardashians like it’s our job. Whether we’re following Kylie’s reported new relationship with Timothée Chalamet (that was not on our 2023 Bingo card!) or anxiously awaiting Kim’s debut in American Horror Story: Delicate, our pulse is on the famous fam. We’re also fans of all of the Kardashian brands — […]

Quite frankly, we want the support apple cider vinegar provides for our immune, metabolic and digestive systems, but we don’t want the taste and enamel damage of a straight vinegar shot. These apple cider vinegar gummies are a tasty alternative which pack the same nutritional punch as pure apple cider vinegar — without the unpleasant deterrent of the experience.

Get the Simple Wonders Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Each gummy is made with vinegar “from the mother” — the most probiotic-filled form of apple cider vinegar — and contains 50 mg of acetic acid, the same amount as one shot of ACV. Acetic acid is the powerhouse, a byproduct of fermentation which has a slew of impressive benefits including increased energy expenditure and fat oxidation, digestive support, immune support, reduced cholesterol and blood pressure, healthier skin and many more.

This formula also contains ginger extract, another potent ingredient for overall health and well-being. The raw apple cider vinegar and ginger combination is a match made in digestive heaven! And it’s not just ginger — these gummies contain black carrot, curcumin, spirulina and chili pepper extracts for a full detoxifying effect.

Related: 17 Leather Pieces to Wear This Winter It’s warm, it’s trendy, it’s timeless — the real question is what can’t leather accomplish in the fashion department? Leather (or faux leather) is an incredibly stylish (yet soft and comfortable) material that every influencer seems to be wearing right now — even with plummeting temperatures. We want in! From ultra-edgy to chic to classy, […]

Reviewers say the benefits range from weight loss to eliminating GERD, all while somehow tasting amazing. One reviewer, who lost 15 pounds using these gummies, referred to them as the “best gummies” she has ever tasted and wants to “eat them all day.”

These gummies stand out from other ACV gummies due to their quality; what they contain is just as important as what they don’t contain. These ones are packed with real apple cider vinegar from the mother, not fillers, preservatives, additives, dairy or animal products. They are also gluten free and non-GMO, making them an ideal addition to most diets (even special ones!).

All it takes is consuming two gummies daily, alongside diet and exercise, to start reaping the benefits. This bottle will last you 60 days, coming out to less than $0.18 per gummy — what a deal! But as always, consult with your healthcare physician before beginning a new dietary or supplement regimen.

Get the Simple Wonders Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out these other apple cider vinegar gummies on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us