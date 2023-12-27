Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s warm, it’s trendy, it’s timeless — the real question is what can’t leather accomplish in the fashion department? Leather (or faux leather) is an incredibly stylish (yet soft and comfortable) material that every influencer seems to be wearing right now — even with plummeting temperatures. We want in! From ultra-edgy to chic to classy, there’s undoubtedly a leather item (or two… or three…) to suit every style.

If you’re looking to enter the leather clothing arena — or if you’re already in there — we found 17 jackets, pants, skirts and shoes to help you do just that. Get ready to slay the fashion game this winter!

Related: 22 Fashion Picks That Work for New Year's Eve and Beyond It’s tiiime. The ultra-sparkly holiday is coming up, and we know how real the temptation is to buy a stunning sequin dress with feathers, glitter, rhinestones and all of the bells and whistles to “wear again for other occasions.” It becomes a game of trying to convince yourself you’ll have fifty New Year’s Eve-level events […]

Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be obsessed with the classy flair of this smooth and lightweight leather jacket. It won’t weigh you down, only elevate you to new fashion heights!

2. We Also Love: Fall, spring or winter — you’re covered. This pleated jacket comes in 28 different colors and happens to be on sale. Sounds meant to be to Us!

3. Can’t Forget: Your biker chick era might be starting! This lambskin jacket will go with pretty much everything in your closet. It’s always in style!

4. Bonus: This highly-rated piece combines an oversized fit with a professional cut for peak versatility. You can probably wear it to the office!

5. Extra Credit: A sherpa-leather jacket hybrid just entered the chat. You might not go back to a regular sherpa ever again!

Pants

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Leather pants just got a major comfort upgrade. These cropped pants have a drawstring for a loose and stylish fit. Plus, they’re vegan!

7. We Also Love: Bootcut jeans… but in leather? Say less! We love the high waist and zipper design which flatters the waist and lengthens the legs.

8. Can’t Forget: Bold is an understatement with brown leather. A straight-leg style makes these shiny pants adaptable to style with any shoe: boots, heels, sneakers — whatever!

9. Bonus: If you’re looking for leggings which look like leather, these pocketed four-way stretch tights are for you! Great for a night out — or a night in with an oversized knit and a glass of wine.

Related: 17 Office-Appropriate Lounge Finds That Will Make You Want to Commute If you were used to professional work-from-home attire — a hoodie and sweatpants — as most of Us were for a few years, returning to the office in a full get-up that pokes, squeezes and constricts doesn’t sound very appealing. Luckily, thanks to the elevated options these days, there’s no need to trek to the […]

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We all need a leather snakeskin skirt in our lives! This skirt is the ideal complement to a tight turtleneck or an oversized sweater.

11. We Also Love: This leather pencil skirt couldn’t be more sophisticated. Oh, and it’s more than half-off right now, so you might want to hurry!

12. Can’t Forget: For a flattering fit, look no further than this high-waisted bodycon skirt. An above-the-knee length makes it ideal to team with tall boots — so sharp!

Shoes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Quilted leather is a whole different level of chic. These slip-on sneakers are as comfy as they are cute!

14. We Also Love: Simplicity is key with casual round-toe booties. The neutral style allows you to wear this versatile pick with anything your heart desires!

15. Can’t Forget: Doc Martens are nothing short of iconic. These durable leather boots are a functional yet trendy way to do winter. They’re great for fall and spring too!

16. Bonus: Tall boots just exude confidence. You’ll be feeling like a western princess in these classic boots with a modern twist.

17. Extra Credit: Why choose between leather and suede when you can have both on the same shoe? White leather makes these snazzy platform sneakers even more special!