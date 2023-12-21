Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s tiiime. The ultra-sparkly holiday is coming up, and we know how real the temptation is to buy a stunning sequin dress with feathers, glitter, rhinestones and all of the bells and whistles to “wear again for other occasions.” It becomes a game of trying to convince yourself you’ll have fifty New Year’s Eve-level events scheduled in the upcoming year.

But don’t worry, we’re here to have a conversation. Let’s be realistic, ladies! Yes, you want to wear something extra-festive and fun for the celebration, but no, you don’t want to shell out too much money for something you’ll wear for one night under the disco ball and stash in your closet immediately after.

Related: We Just Found the Splurge-Worthy Dress for Your New Year's Eve Party In less than two weeks, we’ll be counting down to the ball drop with family and friends. How wild is that? Goodbye, 2023! There’s no time like the present to get your outfit sorted out, especially when we’re almost single digits away from the big day. To start 2024 off on the right foot, the […]

With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to find 22 multi-use dresses, tops, shoes and pants to rock on New Year’s Eve and beyond. Read on for the scoop!

Dresses

Our absolute favorite: This silky black dress will make you feel like you’re at a Gatsby-themed bash. The mock neck makes it the perfect dress to wear for cold-weather gatherings, while the lightweight material gives it that all-year-round versatility. Plus, solid black is easy to decorate with over-the-top New Year’s Eve jewelry!

Tops

Our absolute favorite: We’re obsessed with the asymmetry of this ultra-modern shimmery top. You can (and will want to!) wear it to pretty much any event — from a birthday dinner and show downtown, to a baby shower or work party. It’s professional, fashionable, sleek and totally timeless!

Related: 21 Transitional Weather Outfits to Handle These Tricky Temps Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room — the weather this holiday season is weird, weird, weird. Normally during this time of year, the news is scattered with winter storm warnings, ice forecasts and “what to do if you’re stranded in a blizzard” PSAs. We can’t speak for January and February, but for now, […]

Shoes

Our absolute favorite: These shoes are an excuse to go get that winter pedicure. Worn with a black dress? They have just the right amount of shine to make them festive… but not too festive. And they happen to be on sale! If you love the design but want a different material, check out the black velvet pick!

Pants:

Our absolute favorite: You won’t believe these black leather pants are actually leggings! New Year’s Eve outfits can be uncomfortable — tight, itchy, constricting — but not in this case! These leggings are stretchy and shaping with a high-rise fit. Plus, black leather pants are in style any month of the year!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us