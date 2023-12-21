Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s tiiime. The ultra-sparkly holiday is coming up, and we know how real the temptation is to buy a stunning sequin dress with feathers, glitter, rhinestones and all of the bells and whistles to “wear again for other occasions.” It becomes a game of trying to convince yourself you’ll have fifty New Year’s Eve-level events scheduled in the upcoming year.
But don’t worry, we’re here to have a conversation. Let’s be realistic, ladies! Yes, you want to wear something extra-festive and fun for the celebration, but no, you don’t want to shell out too much money for something you’ll wear for one night under the disco ball and stash in your closet immediately after.
With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to find 22 multi-use dresses, tops, shoes and pants to rock on New Year’s Eve and beyond. Read on for the scoop!
Dresses
Our absolute favorite: This silky black dress will make you feel like you’re at a Gatsby-themed bash. The mock neck makes it the perfect dress to wear for cold-weather gatherings, while the lightweight material gives it that all-year-round versatility. Plus, solid black is easy to decorate with over-the-top New Year’s Eve jewelry!
- Saylor Rach Midi Dress — $264!
- Tiffany One Shoulder Midi — $188!
- Vince Camuto Twist Front Velvet Long Sleeve — $118!
- Cece Fit and Flare Sweater Dress — originally $99, now just 40!
- Michael Costello Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress — $238!
Tops
Our absolute favorite: We’re obsessed with the asymmetry of this ultra-modern shimmery top. You can (and will want to!) wear it to pretty much any event — from a birthday dinner and show downtown, to a baby shower or work party. It’s professional, fashionable, sleek and totally timeless!
- Ruffle Lace Blouse — $79!
- Zesica V Neck Lave Sweater Top — originally $50, now $40!
- Veatzaer Knit Pullover Sweater — $37!
- Tie Waist Brushed Satin Top — $139!
Shoes
Our absolute favorite: These shoes are an excuse to go get that winter pedicure. Worn with a black dress? They have just the right amount of shine to make them festive… but not too festive. And they happen to be on sale! If you love the design but want a different material, check out the black velvet pick!
- Party Women’s Block Heel Sandal — originally $50, now $35!
- Erijunor Comfortable Mid Heel Satin Shoes With Strap — $43!
- Dream Pair Women’s Wedge Shoes — $40!
- Boxby Pointed Tow Knee High Boot — $200!
- Christen Block Heel Sandal — originally $109, now $55!
Pants:
Our absolute favorite: You won’t believe these black leather pants are actually leggings! New Year’s Eve outfits can be uncomfortable — tight, itchy, constricting — but not in this case! These leggings are stretchy and shaping with a high-rise fit. Plus, black leather pants are in style any month of the year!
- Amanda Uprichard Jane Pants — $216!
- Nimin Loose Paper Bag Pants — $36!
- Luna Faux Leather Flare Pants — $71!
- Vince Camuto Tie Waist Crop Pants — $109!