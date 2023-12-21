Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In less than two weeks, we’ll be counting down to the ball drop with family and friends. How wild is that? Goodbye, 2023! There’s no time like the present to get your outfit sorted out, especially when we’re almost single digits away from the big day.

To start 2024 off on the right foot, the right dress is essential — and it’s worth a splurge for the perfect New Year’s Eve look. Ultimately, you want to be feeling your absolute best as the clock strikes midnight! If you’re feeling spendy, this Saylor dress is a flawless blend of elegant, classy and versatile — ideal for both New Year’s Eve and other swanky occasions this year. After all, who wants to splurge on a dress just to wear it once?

Get the Saylor Rach Midi Dress for $264 at Revolve! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Stunning is an understatement when it comes to this whimsical midi moment. Bold and sleek, the faux-leather dress is a metallic white-gold color, ideal for any New Year’s Eve festivities on the agenda! And it doesn’t look like just any gold-adjacent dress you’ve seen out shopping — the straps, fit and cut truly resemble a high-fashion piece. Yes, this is far from “cheap” — but it’s certainly a step down in the price department from luxe designer labels many influencers reach for.

Cross straps in the front add a pop of elevated style while securing the frock, something which becomes increasingly important as your dance moves get more and more pronounced. (It’s New Year’s Eve — we know you’re hitting the dance floor and possibly enjoying a glass of bubbly!) Meanwhile, your shoulders are flattered by halter-neck cut and straps, as your torso and lower body are shaped by a tighter fit. A front slit is the icing on the cake! Oh, and the Saylor brand is Carbon Neutral Certified, so you can feel confident for more than one reason as you toast 2024.

The best part? You can still get this dress before New Year’s Eve thanks to Revolve’s shipping options! We recommend wearing it with dazzling, dangly earrings and kitten heels. Gorgeous! You’ll be the star of the show wherever you go.

If you’re looking for something a little different, check out these other splurge-worthy dresses at Revolve!

