Skincare is unbelievably expensive these days. It’s shocking! Aside from the dent it creates on the wallet, the other struggle is finding an option which doesn’t irritate the skin, dry it out, clog pores or cause breakouts. Advertising doesn’t make it any easier to choose, given that everything seems to have essential vitamins in the mix. Ugh!

To find an affordable product which actually works and is suitable for all skin types is a pain and a half. I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent a ton of money, time and breakouts to find suitable products. Finally finding one is like casually coming across a needle in a haystack. Needless to say, it’s a frustrating process — but it’s completely worth it!

Get the CeraVe Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid for $16 (originally $29) on Amazon!

One of my favorites can be found at pretty much any drugstore and offers unparalleled moisturizing, brightening and smoothing effects. This vitamin C serum is lightweight and hydrating, ideal for combination skin types. It comes out of the tube as a non-greasy gel, making for easy application.

Vitamin C itself itself is brightening and tone-evening with plenty of antioxidants to defend against free radicals. A big selling point of this serum is the ceramide content — it contains three ceramides which help make up the skin barrier. Applying these ceramides strengthens and restores the skin’s natural barrier, giving you a more supple, hydrated look. It’s particularly a win in the harsh winter months!

The other all-star ingredient in this serum is hyaluronic acid, which most skincare enthusiasts are familiar with. It retains moisture, reduces appearance of fine lines and minimizes signs of aging. (Even though I’m only in my twenties, it’s never too early to start preventative measures!) Best of all, it takes just a tiny bit of serum to start seeing the radiant glow.

I apply the serum at night under my other moisturizers, but you can apply it in the morning if that’s better for your routine. It soaks in quickly, so it’s very easy to apply before makeup.

And don’t just take my word for it — check the near 30,000 5-star reviews on Amazon for some assurance. It’s the top vitamin C serum in the United States for a reason! Confession: I’ve already ordered a few extra tubes, since they’re nearly 50% off. Plus, these make for a great stocking stuffer — trust Us!

