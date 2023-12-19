Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You couldn’t wait to start rocking your winter fashion staples in October when the weather first started to change. Now, it’s that time of the season when you’re sick of the staples and your cold-weather outfit arsenal is getting depleted — quick.

But it’s not as easy as going out and buying something new. You probably aren’t feeling flush at the moment thanks to the amount of holiday gift shopping you’ve done. It’s hard enough to justify spending on yourself throughout the year, let alone when you’re nursing an aching bank account.

If you’re going to purchase, it has to be something exceptional! None of us want to shell out big bucks on an item we kind of like or will only wear once. Luckily, this knit cardigan is the item that’s will accompany you to every gathering, on every grocery run and even to the couch for a Netflix marathon. It’s that versatile!

Get the Ziwoch Long Knit Cardigan Coat Sweater for just $39 (originally $56) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Imagine the coziness of a soft sweater, the style of a cardigan and the warmth of a light coat all in one — the hybrid design is what makes this garment so unique! Instead of cutting off at the waist as most cardigans do, this “coatigan” extends all the way down to your knees, making it extra stylish and warm.

The front is completely open with no buttons or zippers, which is exactly what you want when you’re showing off your layered ‘fit! Oversized pockets in the front are the functional and trendy icing on the cake. And as if we couldn’t love it more, the chunky knit material is 100% acrylic — in other words, this cardigan feels like a hug from a plush cloud.

The cardigan coat was made for all seasons and occasions, layering beautifully with jeans, boots, loafers, dresses, shorts — the sky’s the limit! You can style it for work, school, errands, dinner and lounging (or all of the above!). The cozy-blanket feel will leave you relaxed, ultra-comfy and warm wherever you go.

And if you want it ASAP like we do, you can still get it by Christmas — seriously! It makes a great gift for the hard-to-shop-for person in your household (there’s always one). For a fail-safe present, we may recommend the beige, black or khaki varieties. For yourself, don’t be shy. Live it up with the bright colors which fit your closet best!

Oh, and this chic cardigan happens to be on sale. Say less!

